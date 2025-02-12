But does that mean that the character will be back in a fourth big-screen adventure, and if so, do fans have another long wait on their hands, like they did between the second and third films?

We may not know everything just yet regarding the franchise's future, but you can read on for everything we know so far about Paddington 4.

Will there be a Paddington 4?

Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

There will! It was announced ahead of the third film even debuting that Paddington would be returning in a fourth film, while Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh recently gave an update when speaking with Deadline.

Marsh said of the Paddington franchise: "There will be a fourth film. We’re thinking about the next movies and we’re working on a new TV series as well as the stage show musical with Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley."

Fans will be excited not only by the prospect of such varied Paddington content, but also by Marsh's use of the plural when speaking about the "next movies" - suggesting we could also see a Paddington 5 and beyond.

When will Paddington 4 be released?

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

We don't yet know exactly when Paddington 4 will be released, but last year Françoise Guyonnet, CEO of StudioCanal, kids & family, suggested that both it and the TV series spin-off will "come in 2027, '28".

If the film releases in 2028, as perhaps seems most likely given the gaps between previous films (three years and seven years respectively), then it would arrive just in time to mark the 70th anniversary of Paddington bear, who first appeared in the 1958 children's book A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond.

We will keep this page updated with any news we get regarding the release date for Paddington 4.

Paddington cast: Who will return for the fourth film?

The cast of Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

We don't yet know exactly who from the Paddington cast will be back, but we'd certainly expect Ben Whishaw to return as the voice of the titular bear.

Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin and Julie Walters have all been mainstays of the franchise since the first film, so seem likely to return, while Emily Mortimer replaced Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown for Paddington in Peru, and would seemingly be expected to continue on in the role for future films.

We could also see reappearances from some of the Brown family's neighbours and friends, played by the likes of Ben Miller and Jessica Hynes, while Peter Capaldi could also be back as Mr Curry, after he sat out the third film.

You can find a full list of the cast members we expect could return for the fourth film here:

Ben Whishaw voices Paddington Brown

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown

Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown

Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown

Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown

Julie Walters as Mrs Bird

Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber

Robbie Gee as Mr Barnes

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dr Jafri

Ben Miller as Colonel Lancaster

Jessica Hynes as Miss Kitts

Peter Capaldi as Mr Curry

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Is there a trailer for Paddington 4?

There isn't a trailer for Paddington 4, as it hasn't even started filming yet. We will add the trailer in here once it is released, and for now you can rewatch the trailer for the third film, Paddington in Peru, here.

Paddington in Peru is in cinemas now.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.