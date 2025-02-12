Paddington 4: Release date speculation, cast and latest news
When will everyone's favourite bear be back on the big screen?
There have been few film franchises in recent times which have gained as beloved a reception as the Paddington films, all three of which have been a hit with critics and fans.
While the second film may still be considered the standout, the third film, Paddington in Peru, was still deemed to be a fun time at the movies all around, with many fans just relishing the chance to catch up with the loveable bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.
But does that mean that the character will be back in a fourth big-screen adventure, and if so, do fans have another long wait on their hands, like they did between the second and third films?
We may not know everything just yet regarding the franchise's future, but you can read on for everything we know so far about Paddington 4.
Will there be a Paddington 4?
There will! It was announced ahead of the third film even debuting that Paddington would be returning in a fourth film, while Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh recently gave an update when speaking with Deadline.
Marsh said of the Paddington franchise: "There will be a fourth film. We’re thinking about the next movies and we’re working on a new TV series as well as the stage show musical with Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley."
Fans will be excited not only by the prospect of such varied Paddington content, but also by Marsh's use of the plural when speaking about the "next movies" - suggesting we could also see a Paddington 5 and beyond.
When will Paddington 4 be released?
We don't yet know exactly when Paddington 4 will be released, but last year Françoise Guyonnet, CEO of StudioCanal, kids & family, suggested that both it and the TV series spin-off will "come in 2027, '28".
If the film releases in 2028, as perhaps seems most likely given the gaps between previous films (three years and seven years respectively), then it would arrive just in time to mark the 70th anniversary of Paddington bear, who first appeared in the 1958 children's book A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond.
We will keep this page updated with any news we get regarding the release date for Paddington 4.
Paddington cast: Who will return for the fourth film?
We don't yet know exactly who from the Paddington cast will be back, but we'd certainly expect Ben Whishaw to return as the voice of the titular bear.
Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin and Julie Walters have all been mainstays of the franchise since the first film, so seem likely to return, while Emily Mortimer replaced Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown for Paddington in Peru, and would seemingly be expected to continue on in the role for future films.
We could also see reappearances from some of the Brown family's neighbours and friends, played by the likes of Ben Miller and Jessica Hynes, while Peter Capaldi could also be back as Mr Curry, after he sat out the third film.
You can find a full list of the cast members we expect could return for the fourth film here:
- Ben Whishaw voices Paddington Brown
- Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown
- Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown
- Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown
- Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown
- Julie Walters as Mrs Bird
- Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber
- Robbie Gee as Mr Barnes
- Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dr Jafri
- Ben Miller as Colonel Lancaster
- Jessica Hynes as Miss Kitts
- Peter Capaldi as Mr Curry
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Is there a trailer for Paddington 4?
There isn't a trailer for Paddington 4, as it hasn't even started filming yet. We will add the trailer in here once it is released, and for now you can rewatch the trailer for the third film, Paddington in Peru, here.
Paddington in Peru is in cinemas now.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.