And that's not the only change afoot for the film. When the cast of the movie was confirmed in June 2023, fans were shocked to discover that we'd also be missing one beloved star of the franchise: Sally Hawkins.

That's because Mrs Brown, played by Hawkins in the first two film, has been recast, with a new actress set to appear in this latest instalment.

So, why has Hawkins been replaced and who's set to play Mrs Brown in Paddington in Peru? Read on for everything you need to know, including what both actors have had to say on the topic.



Why was Sally Hawkins replaced in Paddington 3?

Paddington.

Hawkins recently assured fans that it was her decision not to return for the third film in the series, revealing that she felt it was "the right time" to depart from the franchise.

"For me, it’s felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer; she is extraordinarily special," the actor told Variety in June.

"I am, and will always be, in love with Paddington’s world. I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family.

"The experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I’ve had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed."

Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown, has promised there won't be any dark storylines revealed in the upcoming movie.

"We’re not pretending it’s anything other than a straight swap. There hasn’t been a hideous divorce or anything. Emily just seemed like a perfect fit," he said.

Wilson added: "We were lucky to get Emily. She’s radiant and warm and so clever; she’s a writer herself so she’s wonderful at ad-libbing. It’s a tough role; she’s the emotional core of the Browns and the most emotionally connected with Paddington.'

Other new cast members in Paddington in Peru include Olivia Colman as a singing nun and Antonio Banderas as the captain of an adventure ship.

Meanwhile, alongside Bonneville, This Is Going to Hurt’s Ben Whishaw is also reprising his voice role as Paddington, while Julie Walters returns as Mrs Bird and Jim Broadbent reprises his role as antiques shop owner Mr Gruber.

Who has replaced Sally Hawkins in Paddington 3?

Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown in Paddington 3.

The actress recently revealed she had some trepidation about taking on the role.

Speaking to Graham Norton on Friday's episode (1st November) of his BBC talk show, she said: "It was really nice being married to Hugh [Bonneville, her on-screen husband], so it was easy in that respect but nerve-wracking stepping into this incredible thing."

Mortimer continued: "I was worried about feeling like an imposter as I couldn’t hope to emulate the most amazing performance that Sally gave.

"All I could do was bring my own version and hope it was halfway as good. I know people always say this, but it really is the sweetest, kindest, loveliest set with the most thoughtful and caring vibe," she added. "It sounds soppy to say it, but I think there is something about the spirit of Paddington that makes everything okay."

Paddington in Peru will be released on Friday 8th November 2024.

