Paddington in Peru shows a glimpse at a photo from the pair's afternoon tea together, and although it is only brief, it will be sure to warm many fans' hearts.

Ron Halpern, head of global productions at StudioCanal, explained in an interview with Variety that it came “with the consent and agreement of the royal household”.

“[The royal family] were actually very happy for it to happen,” added Paddington in Peru producer Rosie Alison. “But we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow.”

Care to rewatch the original Paddington and Queen Elizabeth II meeting for yourself? You can find the clip below.

In the run-up to the release of Paddington in Peru, there's been plenty to look forward to – including a star-studded cast that boasts Olivia Colman (who, of course, played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown) and Antonio Banderas.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, it was also revealed that Paddington himself was issued with a passport by the Home Office ahead of his Peruvian adventure.

Co-producer Rob Silva said: "We wrote to the Home Office, asking if we could get a replica, and they actually issued Paddington with an official passport – there’s only one of these.

"You wouldn’t think the Home Office would have a sense of humour, but under official observations, they’ve just listed him as Bear."

Paddington in Peru will be released on Friday 8th November 2024.

