And he's not the only one to return: Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and Imelda Staunton are all back for more, although Sally Hawkins has been replaced by Emily Mortimer this time around after she decided it was the "right time" to depart the franchise.

Of course there's also some high-profile new additions to the cast in the shape of Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman – meaning the cast boasts two different actors who have played the late Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown – while there are smaller roles for a host of other British stars, including Call The Midwife star Ella Bruccoleri and a surprise appearance from Hayley Atwell.

Plus there's one cameo which we'll keep secret – but which will no doubt go down a treat for all viewers!

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Paddington in Peru.

Paddington in Peru cast and cameos: All the stars in third film

You can find the full list of stars who feature in the film below – scroll down for more details about the major players including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Ben Whishaw voices Paddington Brown

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown

Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown

Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown

Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown

Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird

Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother

Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot

Carla Tous as Gina Cabot

Imelda Staunton voices Aunt Lucy

Simon Farnaby as Flight Attendant

Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber

Robbie Gee as Mr. Barnes

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dr. Jafri

Ben Miller as Colonel Lancaster

Jessica Hynes as Miss Kitts

Joel Fry as Joe the Postman

Hayley Atwell as Madison

Amit Shah as Zayden

Ella Bruccoleri as Rosita

Ben Whishaw voices Paddington Brown

Ben Whishaw as Paddington in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Paddington? A character who surely needs no introduction, the kind-hearted, marmalade-loving, occasionally rather clumsy bear who is adopted by the Brown family after arriving in London from Peru and meeting them at Paddington station.

What else has Ben Whishaw been in? Whishaw is a BAFTA and Emmy-winning actor known for his roles in The Hollow Crown, Fargo, The Danish Girl, Cloud Atlas, The Lobster, A Very English Scandal, London Spy, Mary Poppins Returns and This is Going to Hurt as well as playing Q in James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die. Other recent film credits include The Personal History of David Copperfield, Women Talking and Passages, while he will shortly star in the Netflix spy thriller Black Doves.

Hugh Bonneville plays Henry Brown

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Henry Brown? The father of the Brown family, who is generally rather risk averse and a little struck by the culture shock of travelling to Peru.

What else has Hugh Bonneville been in? Perhaps best known for his roles in Downton Abbey (and their resulting two feature films) as well as W1A and the previous two Paddington films, Bonneville has had a variety of roles over the years. More recently, he starred in BBC's The Gold, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Netflix's I Came By and Channel 4's Douglas Is Cancelled. He is also set to star in upcoming festive film, Christmas Karma.

Emily Mortimer plays Mary Brown

Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Mary Brown? Henry's wife and the mother of the Brown family, who is worried about having an empty nest as her children grow older.

What else has Emily Mortimer been in? Replacing Sally Hawkins from the first two films, Mortimer has a host of big screen credits to her name, including Mary Poppins Returns, Scream 3, The Sense of an Ending, The Pink Panther, Lars and the Real Girl, Shutter Island, Match Point, and Relic. On the small screen, she's starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Newsroom, The Pursuit of Love and Doll & Em.

Madeleine Harris plays Judy Brown

Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Judy Brown? Now slightly older and wiser, the Brown's eldest child Judy is applying to university.

What else has Madeleine Harris been in? The Paddington films are Harris's only big screen credits, but she appeared in several TV shows as a child star including Me and Mrs Jones, Man Down and The White Queen.

Samuel Joslin plays Jonathan Brown

Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Jonathan Brown? Judy's younger brother Jonathan has become something of a reclusive teenager, often hiding away in his room.

What else has Samuel Joslin been in? Joslin is best known for his role as Jonathan but previously starred alongside Tom Holland, Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor in the 2012 disaster film The Impossible.

Julie Walters plays Mrs Bird

Julie Walters as Mrs Bird in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Mrs Bird? The Brown's always resourceful live-in housekeeper, who is always down for a spot of mischief and accompanies the family on their trip to Peru.

What else has Julie Walters been in? A living legend of British acting, Walters has a huge wealth of credits to her name including Educating Rita, Prick Up Your Ears, Billy Elliott, the Harry Potter films, Calendar Girls, Mamma Mia, Brooklyn, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, and Mary Poppins Returns. She is also known for her small-screen collaborations with the late Victoria Wood and has won a host of awards throughout her career including four BAFTA Television Awards, two BAFTA Film Awards, two International Emmys, a Golden Globe, and an Olivier Award.

Olivia Colman plays The Reverend Mother

Olivia Colman is The Reverend Mother in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is The Reverend Mother? An all-singing, guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears and might just be keeping something secret...

What else has Olivia Colman been in? Colman has been seen a whole host of TV and film projects over the years. From her early days in TV comedies Peep Show, Green Wing and That Mitchell and Webb Look, she’s moved on to become an Academy Award winner thanks to her performance as Queen Anne in 2018’s The Favourite. Other notable film roles include Hot Fuzz, Tyrannosaur, The Iron Lady, The Lobster, The Father, The Lost Daughter, Wicked Little Letters and Wonka, while on TV she's starred in Fleabag, Rev, Flowers, Broadchurch, Landscaper and Heartstopper, as well as playing Elizabeth II in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown.

Antonio Banderas plays Hunter Cabot

Antonio Banderas as Hunter in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Hunter Cabot? A dashing Amazonian riverboat captain who has an obsession with hunting for gold – and who is haunted by several of his ancestors who met sticky ends. He meets the Browns on their travels.

What else has Antonio Banderas been in? Banderas is known for appearing in both European arthouse movies, including several directed by regular collaborator Pedro Almodovar, and major Hollywood blockbusters, with his most notable credits including Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, The Mask of Zorro, Spy Kids, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek films and spin-offs.

Carla Tous plays Gina Cabot

Carla Tous as Gina Cabot in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Gina Cabot? Hunter's capable and charming daughter who is always on hand to assist her father – and try to keep him on the right track.

What else has Carla Tous been in? This is the most major role of Tous's career, but she starred in several episodes of the Spanish TV show 30 coins.

Imelda Staunton voices Aunt Lucy

Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy in Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

Who is Aunt Lucy? Paddington's elderly relative who lives in the Home for Retired Bears in Peru but goes missing at the start of the film.

What else has Imelda Staunton been in? One of the most revered actors of her generation, Staunton has recently been seen playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown and has a wealth of credits to her name on the big screen, small screen and stage.

She has earned four Olivier awards and a further nine nominations for her theatre work, while major film roles include Much Ado About Nothing, Sense and Sensibility, Shakespeare in Love, Vera Drake and Downton Abbey. She is also well known to Harry Potter fans as Dolores Umbridge, while small screen credits include Up The Garden Path, Is it Lega? and Flesh and Blood.

Paddington in Peru is now showing in cinemas.

