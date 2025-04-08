The third film saw Ben Whishaw return to voice the title character for his boldest big screen adventure yet, following him and the Brown family as they journeyed back to his home in deepest, darkest Peru when he received word that his dear Aunt Lucy had vanished from the Home for Retired Bears.

That set them off on an epic quest through the Peruvian jungle as they attempted to track her down – with scenery-chewing turns from Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother and Antonio Banderas as riverboat captain Hunter Cabot just two of the joys to be savoured along the way.

In our four-star review of the film, we called it "non-stop fun with surprises aplenty" and remarked that although it wasn't quite as good as its two predecessors, it comes pretty close, concluding that it was "a feel-good movie that leaves you feeling very good indeed".

At the time of its release, Dougal Wilson – who took over from original director Paul King for the third instalment – revealed to RadioTimes.com that he was "terrified" to be handed the reins for such a universally adored series.

"Those two first films are so beloved and they're so good," he said. "When I was approached to get involved, I was very anxious about trying to continue the quality of those two films, but I was joining a great team who had been involved in the first two films."

Meanwhile, Colman explained that when her role in the film was first offered to her she thought it was too good to be true.

"To be in Paddington, great. Oh, dressed as a nun? Brilliant. A singing nun with a guitar? Ace. And a big finale with Antonio Banderas. It was like someone somewhere... It was going to go wrong because it was just too good. That sort of lovely job offer," she said.

Paddington in Peru is now streaming on Netflix.

