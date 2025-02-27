Speaking to CNBC, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said: “We don’t have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be.

“We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet. But we will take great care. It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time.”

Jassy was speaking to the broadcaster to discuss new AI features which are being added to Amazon's Alexa. So naturally, the question of AI and Bond came up.

“First of all," Jassy said, "I don’t believe that AI is going to write a Bond movie any time soon.

"We're incredibly honoured to have the ability to help shepherd the Bond franchise for the next generation, and we have amazing filmmakers that we have hired over time at MGM Amazon Studios."

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / Columbia Pictures

It was announced last week that Bond's long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are stepping back from the franchise.

It's part of a new joint venture agreement to house the James Bond intellectual property rights and while it means that Broccoli and Wilson will remain co-owners of the franchise, Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative rights.

At the time of the Amazon deal announcement, Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment.

“We are grateful to the late Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

In the days since the announcement, Hollywood and the loyal Bond fanbase have been left to deliberate over what the Amazon deal spells for the future of the franchise.

RadioTimes.com's Morgan Jeffery wrote of the impending decision-making process around 007's future: "Amazon now stands at a crossroads with Bond, holding the keys to one of cinema’s most iconic franchises.

"The choices made in the coming months – whether in selecting a singular creative force to guide the series or assembling a dynamic team of visionaries – will define the beloved character's next era."

