They have formed a new joint venture with Amazon MGM Studios to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and will remain co-owners of the franchise.

The Bond films have for a long time been seen as something of a family business, given that the adaptations were launched by Barbara Broccoli's father Albert, who also served as a producer on many of the movies.

He then handed control down to Barbara and her brother Michael.

Speaking with Variety, Craig said of the news: "My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them."

Since Amazon's acquisition of MGM back in 2022, the company has held the rights to distribute all of the Bond films, but has not, up till now, held creative control.

It is now expected that the search for the next Bond star will be in full swing – after all, it has now been three years since Craig departed the role in No Time to Die, which saw the character meet his mortal end for the very first time.

It has also been speculated that Amazon's takeover of the franchise could mean the Bond universe takes the leap on to the small screen, with new TV shows and films both on the cards.

When the news was announced, Broccoli said in a statement: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

"With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Wilson added: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

