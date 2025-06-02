This new James Bond game is being developed by IO Interactive, the company behind the recent Hitman games.

They're masters in making creative sandbox games with endless options as to how you approach your missions... and now they've been given the official licence to kill.

This game was previously known by the working title 'Project 007', so it's nice to have an official title. First Light will take some getting used to, though.

On top of the name being nailed on, we also know the first plot details as of today.

"Play a James Bond origin story and #EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light," reads the official bio for the game on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

So, we know that 007 First Light is a James Bond origin story that will see the iconic spy in the early stages of his career, working to 'earn the number' of 007.

There's plenty that we don't know at this stage — which actor will be playing James Bond in the game? Who will their face be modelled after?

Now that Daniel Craig has departed the role, the playing field is wide open for new actors to put their stamp on Bond.

Will the game have an official James Bond theme tune? We hope so! Where will it be set? Who will the villain be? And will there be any Easter eggs for hardcore fans? Will GoldenEye 64 be referenced in any way? Only time will provide the answers.

For now, we have this static image to enjoy...

The "official reveal of the game" is "set to take place this week", according the official press release we've been sent.

When exactly will that happen? We assume it will occur during Summer Game Fest, which is taking place this Friday night in LA.

The main Summer Game Fest live stream is quite late in the day from a UK time zone point of view, so we'd hope to see the trailer and more when we wake up on Saturday morning.

As and when we learn more, we'll be sure to let you know!

