As an event, it has grown from year to year, and in 2025, there are going to be physical "Play Days" that harken back to the trade floor days of E3 and bring the event more into line with the likes of Gamescom.

As for the event itself, it will no doubt be a busy one as it comes hot off the heels of the Switch 2 launch, and a now-vacant GTA 6-sized void in autumn that developers and publishers have been avoiding like the plague so as not to be swept aside by the game's no-doubt colossal wake.

But with all that said, let’s see what Geoff has been cooking for us!

When is Summer Game Fest 2025?

Geoff Keighley is one of the go-to hosts in the gaming industry. Getty

Summer Game Fest 2025 will take place 10pm BST on Friday 6th June 2025, with more events scheduled for later dates.

The main event itself will be taking place at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California, which you can actually buy tickets for on Ticketmaster, though as of writing, they aren’t quite available to purchase just yet.

If you are elsewhere in the world, Summer Game Fest is on at these times:

North America: 2pm PDT, 3pm MDT, 4pm CDT, 5pm EDT

Europe: 11pm CEST / 12am (Saturday) EEST

Asia/Oceania: 6am (Sat) JST / 5am (Saturday) AWST / 7am (Saturday) AEST

But knowing when it is on is one thing, what about how to watch it? Read on!

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025 in the UK

Geoff Keighley. Getty

Summer Game Fest 2025 will be available to watch on YouTube.

Though there is no link to it just yet, we expect to see the live stream appear on The Game Awards YouTube channel, where the Summer Game Fest 2024 was available.

Seeing as it is taking place in the YouTube Theatre, it isn’t clear if it will be available to stream on other platforms such as Twitch or X (formerly Twitter), but if it is, we will update you.

If you miss the live event, the video will be on the same channel as linked above, so fret not if the event is on too late or you have to be somewhere.

Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule: Full list of confirmed showcases

Xbox will have a big presence. Microsoft, Summer Game Fest

As of writing, only a handful of showcases and events have been confirmed, and these are:

Summer Game Fest 2025 Showcase (hosted by Geoff Keighley at the YouTube Theatre) | 6th June at 10pm UK time

(hosted by Geoff Keighley at the YouTube Theatre) | Day of the Devs | Begins directly after the SGF Showcase ( midnight as it turns to 7th June UK time )

| Begins directly after the SGF Showcase ( ) Xbox Games Showcase | Takes place the next day on 8th June at 6PM BST and features an Outer Wilds 2 Direct

Once more events are announced, we will update you in due course.

Which companies are taking part in Summer Game Fest 2025?

Xbox. Microsoft

With only a few events announced, we only know of two companies taking part in Summer Game Fest 2025, these being the non-profit Day of the Devs and Microsoft.

Last year saw many heavy hitters, such as Sony, 2K, Bandai Namco, Electronic Arts, Epic Games and more, all take part.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 having launched just the day before, we can only assume Nintendo will have a large presence at the event, or at the very least that we will see a slew of games announced for the new platform.

Rumours point to Nintendo having its own direct around the time of the Switch 2 launch too, making it hard to pin down exactly what Nintendo might bring to Summer Game Fest 2025, though no doubt it will be keen to have as many eyes as possible on its latest and greatest.

