The Witcher 4 release date rumours and latest news on Geralt’s next game

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 and went on to become one of the most popular games of recent years. It won many awards, has had many re-releases and expansions and many of us, us included, continue to play it whenever we get the chance.

But six years is a long time and now the conversation is turning to what is next for The Witcher franchise – well game-wise anyway as we know that The Witcher season 2 will be coming to Netflix this month.

But has The Witcher 4 been officially confirmed and if so, what do we know about it? Here is the lowdown on the next game in The Witcher series, and what Geralt of Rivia will do next.

When is The Witcher 4 release date?

Bad news, folks. The Witcher 4 release date is yet to be confirmed, and the latest rumours suggest that it may not arrive until 2025 or even 2026.

You’re going to get used to us saying that it’s a bit too soon to know certain things, and we’re saying it already here in regards to The Witcher 4 release date.

We know that a new Witcher game is in development, CD Projekt Red has multiple games on the way and it will be hard at work trying to get Cyberpunk 2077 DLC finished – and it will be no doubt putting a lot into that, following a launch that can kindly be described as less than ideal.

The Witcher 4 is seemingly one of those projects but considering we know nothing about it, nor have we seen so much as a screenshot, we imagine it will be several years before we get to play it and it will likely be well into next year at least before we even get our first glimpse at it.

Which consoles and platforms can play The Witcher 4?

It seems certain that The Witcher 4 will launch on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S, but we’d be more surprised to see it launching on the older PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch systems. Only time will tell, though, as nothing has been confirmed on that side of things just yet. We’ll be sure to update this page when we can.

What will The Witcher 4 story be?

There are several ways that CD Projekt Red could tell its next story, but there is nothing to say that what we will be getting next is a sequel.

A prequel is certainly on the table and they have more than enough material to mine for that, or they could grant a wish that many of us have by giving us a Dead Space-style remake of the original Witcher game – we may want that more than a new adventure if we’re honest.

The problem with a new story that still puts the focus on Geralt is that many of us ended the game in different ways depending on the choices we made. How they will navigate that minefield is beyond us, but we can imagine many being left frustrated if their own choices were washed away in a new game.

We look forward to finding out more about The Witcher 4 story and gameplay as that release date nears, and we’ll be sure to update this page with new information when it comes to light.

The Witcher 4 trailer

Sadly, that’s all we have to speculate on at the moment. A Witcher 4 trailer remains a long way off and anything like changes to combat, something we strongly think this franchise needs, are unknown to us and likely still being worked out in the development process.

As soon as we hear any more, this is the page we will update for all things The Witcher 4 release date – so keep it bookmarked so that you never miss the latest news.

