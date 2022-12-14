Some of us play it every year, so we won't need any reminding in regards to trophies, but for others, it might be a little hazy in our memories. The game was released in 2015, after all, long before we knew about the Witcher 3 next-gen update .

The day has finally arrived for us Witcher 3 fans. We can now download the Witcher 3 next-gen update that will polish the world we know and love, along with its inhabitants, to give the whole experience of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that next-gen sheen.

If you want a bit of help, keep reading. We're going to share every single trophy in the game, along with their platinum, gold, silver, or bronze status.

Full list of Witcher 3 trophies and achievements

We'll list the trophies below. Bear in mind, though, that some of the descriptions may contain spoilers!

The Limits of the Possible (platinum) - collect all trophies.

- collect all trophies. A Friend in Need (bronze) - Find and free Dandelion.

- Find and free Dandelion. All In (bronze) - Play three hero cards in one round of gwent and win the match.

- Play three hero cards in one round of gwent and win the match. Armed and Dangerous (silver) - Find and equip all the elements of one set of witcher gear.

- Find and equip all the elements of one set of witcher gear. Ashes to Ashes (bronze) - Complete the contract on Therazane.

- Complete the contract on Therazane. Assassin of Kings (bronze) - Take part in the assassination of King Radovid.

- Take part in the assassination of King Radovid. Bombardier (bronze) - collect the formulae for six different bomb types.

- collect the formulae for six different bomb types. Bookworm (bronze) - Read 30 books, journals or other documents.

- Read 30 books, journals or other documents. Brawl Master (bronze) - Complete all fistfighting quests in Velen, Skellige and Novigrad.

- Complete all fistfighting quests in Velen, Skellige and Novigrad. Brawler (silver) - Defeat Olaf, the Skellige champion of unarmed combat.

- Defeat Olaf, the Skellige champion of unarmed combat. Butcher of Blaviken - (silver) - Kill at least five opponents in under 10 seconds.

- Kill at least five opponents in under 10 seconds. Can't Touch This! (bronze) - Kill five foes in a fight without taking damage (except for Toxicity) and without using the Quen Sign.

- Kill five foes in a fight without taking damage (except for Toxicity) and without using the Quen Sign. Card Collector (bronze) - Acquire all gwent cards available in the base version of the game.

- Acquire all gwent cards available in the base version of the game. Dendrologist (bronze) - Acquire all the Abilities in one tree.

- Acquire all the Abilities in one tree. Environmentally Unfriendly (bronze) - Kill 50 opponents using the environment (eg swamp gas, insects or objects).

- Kill 50 opponents using the environment (eg swamp gas, insects or objects). Even Odds (silver) - Kill two monsters you have a contract on without using Signs, potions, mutagens, oils or bombs.

- Kill two monsters you have a contract on without using Signs, potions, mutagens, oils or bombs. Family Counselor (bronze) - Find the baron's wife and daughter.

- Find the baron's wife and daughter. Fast and Furious (bronze) - Win all the horse races in the game.

- Win all the horse races in the game. Fearless Vampire Slayer (bronze) - Complete the contract on Sarasti.

- Complete the contract on Sarasti. Fiend or Foe? (bronze) - Complete the contract on Morvudd.

- Complete the contract on Morvudd. Fire in the Hole (bronze) - Destroy 10 monster nests using bombs.

- Destroy 10 monster nests using bombs. Fist of the South Star (bronze) - Defeat an opponent in a fistfight without taking any damage.

- Defeat an opponent in a fistfight without taking any damage. Friends With Benefits (bronze) - Complete the subplot involving Keira Metz.

- Complete the subplot involving Keira Metz. Full Crew (bronze) - Bring all possible allies to Kaer Morhen for the battle against the Hunt.

- Bring all possible allies to Kaer Morhen for the battle against the Hunt. Geralt and Friends (bronze) - Win a round of gwent using only neutral cards.

- Win a round of gwent using only neutral cards. Geralt: The Professional (bronze) - Complete all witcher contracts.

- Complete all witcher contracts. Globetrotter (bronze) - Discover 100 fast travel points.

- Discover 100 fast travel points. Gwent Master (bronze) - Defeat Tybalt and win the gwent tournament held at the Passiflora.

- Defeat Tybalt and win the gwent tournament held at the Passiflora. Humpty Dumpty (bronze) - Kill 10 opponents by knocking them off somewhere high with the Aard Sign.

- Kill 10 opponents by knocking them off somewhere high with the Aard Sign. Kaer Morhen Trained (bronze) - Perform 10 effective counterattacks in a row without getting hit or parrying.

- Perform 10 effective counterattacks in a row without getting hit or parrying. Kingmaker (bronze) - Complete the subplot about choosing Skellige's ruler.

- Complete the subplot about choosing Skellige's ruler. Let's Cook! (bronze) - Learn 12 potion formulae.

- Learn 12 potion formulae. Lilac and Gooseberries (bronze) - Find Yennefer of Vengerberg

- Find Yennefer of Vengerberg Master Marksman (bronze) - Kill 50 human and nonhuman opponents by striking them in the head with a crossbow bolt.

- Kill 50 human and nonhuman opponents by striking them in the head with a crossbow bolt. Munchkin (gold) - Reach character development level 35.

- Reach character development level 35. Mutant (bronze) - Fill all mutagen slots.

- Fill all mutagen slots. Necromancer (bronze) - Help Yennefer extract information from Skjall's body.

- Help Yennefer extract information from Skjall's body. Overkill (silver) - Make an opponent suffer from bleeding, poisoning and burning simultaneously. Do this 10 times.

- Make an opponent suffer from bleeding, poisoning and burning simultaneously. Do this 10 times. Passed the Trial (bronze) - Finish the game on any difficulty.

- Finish the game on any difficulty. Pest Control (silver) - Destroy all monster nests in the Velen / Novigrad region, or in Skellige.

- Destroy all monster nests in the Velen / Novigrad region, or in Skellige. Power Overwhelming (bronze) - Have all possible Place of Power bonuses active at the same time.

- Have all possible Place of Power bonuses active at the same time. Ran the Gauntlet (silver) - Finish the game on the "Blood and Broken Bones!" or "Death March!" difficulty levels.

- Finish the game on the "Blood and Broken Bones!" or "Death March!" difficulty levels. Shrieker (bronze) - Complete the contract on the shrieker.

- Complete the contract on the shrieker. Something More (bronze) - Find Ciri.

Find Ciri. That Is the Evilest Thing… (bronze) - Ignite the gas produced by a Dragon's Dream bomb using a burning opponent. Do this 10 times.

- Ignite the gas produced by a Dragon's Dream bomb using a burning opponent. Do this 10 times. The Doppler Effect (bronze) - Resolve the doppler problem in Novigrad.

- Resolve the doppler problem in Novigrad. The Enemy of My Enemy (bronze) - Use the Axii Sign to force one opponent to kill another. Do this 20 times.

- Use the Axii Sign to force one opponent to kill another. Do this 20 times. The King is Dead (silver) - Defeat Eredin.

- Defeat Eredin. Triple Threat (bronze) - Kill three opponents in one fight using three different methods (swords, bombs, crossbow, Signs, etc.).

- Kill three opponents in one fight using three different methods (swords, bombs, crossbow, Signs, etc.). Walked the Path (gold) - Finish the game on the "Death March!" difficulty level.

- Finish the game on the "Death March!" difficulty level. What Was That? (bronze) - Attack, counter, cast a Sign and throw a bomb (in any order) in under four seconds.

- Attack, counter, cast a Sign and throw a bomb (in any order) in under four seconds. Woodland Spirit (bronze) - Complete the contract on the Woodland Spirit.

- Complete the contract on the Woodland Spirit. Xenonaut (bronze) - Visit Tir ná Lia and convince Ge'els to betray Eredin.

The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone: More trophies and achievements

Geralt and Ciri in The Witcher 3. CD Projekt Red

Hearts of Stone, the first major DLC for The Witcher 3, added the following extra trophies/achievements:

Can Quit Anytime I Want (bronze) - Be under the influence of seven potions or decoctions at the same time.

- Be under the influence of seven potions or decoctions at the same time. Curator of Nightmares (bronze) - Recreate all of Iris's nightmares in the Painted World.

- Recreate all of Iris's nightmares in the Painted World. I Wore Ofieri Before It Was Cool (bronze) - Collect all available Ofieri armor and horse gear, and at least one Ofieri sword.

- Collect all available Ofieri armor and horse gear, and at least one Ofieri sword. I'm Not Kissing That (bronze) - Kill the prince cursed into a toad.

- Kill the prince cursed into a toad. Killed It (bronze) - Win a round of gwent with a total strength of at least 187.

- Win a round of gwent with a total strength of at least 187. Let the Good Times Roll! (bronze) - Participate in all the activities at the wedding.

- Participate in all the activities at the wedding. Moo-rderer (bronze) - Kill 20 cows.

- Kill 20 cows. Pacta Sunt Servanda (bronze) - Finish the "Hearts of Stone" expansion.

- Finish the "Hearts of Stone" expansion. Rad Steez, Bro! (bronze) - Slide downhill uninterrupted for at least 10 seconds.

- Slide downhill uninterrupted for at least 10 seconds. Return to Sender (bronze) - Kill three opponents with their own arrows.

- Kill three opponents with their own arrows. Shopaholic (bronze) - Buy all the items put on the block at the Borsodis' Auction House.

- Buy all the items put on the block at the Borsodis' Auction House. When It's Many Against One… (bronze) - Provoke all Iris von Everec's Nightmares into fighting you at the same time and defeat them.

- Provoke all Iris von Everec's Nightmares into fighting you at the same time and defeat them. Wild Rose Dethorned (bronze) - Defeat all the fallen knights and loot their campsites.

The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine: Even more trophies and achievements

And finally, the Blood and Wine expansion added these achievements/trophies to your to-do list:

A Knight to Remember (bronze) - Obtain a flawless victory in all the competitions during the knights' tourney.

- Obtain a flawless victory in all the competitions during the knights' tourney. David and Golyat (bronze) - Kill Golyat with a crossbow bolt to his eye.

- Kill Golyat with a crossbow bolt to his eye. Dressed to Kill (bronze) - Unlock the bonus for equipping all the witcher gear elements from one School.

- Unlock the bonus for equipping all the witcher gear elements from one School. Embodiment of the Five Virtues (bronze) - Be given Aerondight by the Lady of the Lake.

- Be given Aerondight by the Lady of the Lake. Hasta la Vista™ (bronze) - Kill a frozen opponent with a crossbow bolt.

- Kill a frozen opponent with a crossbow bolt. I Have a Gwent Problem (bronze) - Collect all the cards in the Skellige deck.

- Collect all the cards in the Skellige deck. Kling of the Clink (bronze) - Serve time in Toussaint.

- Serve time in Toussaint. Last Action Hero (bronze) - Be decorated with the Order of Vitis Vinifera.

- Be decorated with the Order of Vitis Vinifera. Playing House (bronze) - Use all available options for developing Corvo Bianco.

- Use all available options for developing Corvo Bianco. The Grapes of Wrath Stomped (bronze) - Help unite the warring vineyards and have a wine named in your honor.

- Help unite the warring vineyards and have a wine named in your honor. The Witcher's Gone South (bronze) - Travel to the Duchy of Toussaint.

- Travel to the Duchy of Toussaint. Turned Every Stone (bronze) - Find all grandmaster diagrams for each witcher school.

- Find all grandmaster diagrams for each witcher school. Weapon "W" (bronze) - Develop a mutation.

