CD Projekt Red has revealed that The Witcher 3 next-gen release will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Anyone who owns the game already on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free.

After years of waiting, The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade finally has a release date - and it’s launching soon. The free update will bring a load of visual upgrades, performance improvements and more, including ray tracing, to the legendary RPG.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition will also release separately both physically and digitally for those who have not played the game before, which comes bundled with all of the game’s DLCs.

It’s a confusing time to be a Witcher fan following the recasting of Geralt in the Netflix series, but at least you can play the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 soon. Read on to find out when The Witcher 3 next-gen release date is and more.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade release date is Wednesday 14th December 2022. At long last, the much-delayed PS5/Xbox Series X|S upgrade finally has a release date, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

The next-gen upgrade to the popular RPG is promising many improvements over the standard version of the game. In an official blog post, CD Projekt Red tells us to expect "dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original". This includes "ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience".

What’s more, "new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix" will be added into the game. This is one hefty update and it "will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC" entirely for free.

If you’ve not played The Witcher 3 before (yes, that is possible), CD Projekt Red is releasing the new next-gen version of the game separately on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition will be available to purchase as a digital download for anyone unlucky enough not to already own a copy of the game from 14th December 2022.

A physical release will happen sometime afterward, but the developer has not announced a release date for boxed copies at the time of writing.

It’s not just PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players joining in on the fun, too. The PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3 are all receiving a big new update, too. This will include new improvements and additions to the game, including the new content based on the Netflix series. Unfortunately, there is currently no release date for the update for the previous-gen version of the game, with CD Projekt Red set to announce further details soon.

More like this

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.