You will probably be playing Mario Kart World on launch day. But Donkey Kong Bananza is the next big first-party exclusive after that!

So, when is Donkey Kong Bananza coming out? And what do we know about it? Keep on reading and we'll dig into all the key details!

The Donkey Kong Bananza release date is Thursday 17th July 2025, Nintendo has confirmed.

This places the game just over a month away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 console itself.

In lieu of a big new 3D Mario platformer, this seems like the first big Switch 2 exclusive that is aimed at single-player fans.

Can I pre-order Donkey Kong Bananza?

Yes, you can pre-order Donkey Kong Bananza right now for a price of around £64.99.

Here in the UK, we can see the game in stock at Amazon, GAME and Argos at the time of writing.

Of course, you could also choose to order your copy directly from the Nintendo Store. You can save a few pounds if you opt for a digital download instead of a cartridge.

Which consoles and platforms can play Donkey Kong Bananza?

Donkey Kong Bananza will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, Nintendo has confirmed. There's no prizes for guessing that one!

If you haven't already bought a Nintendo Switch 2, and you want to play this new game at launch, you have until the middle of July to get your hands on the new hardware.

This is the second big exclusive Nintendo game for the console, with the first one being Mario Kart World. More will surely follow in good time.

Donkey Kong Bananza gameplay and story details

Donkey Kong Bananza is a 3D platformer that sees DK collecting bananas as he smashes his way through a series of reasonably open-ended areas.

There's a really fun gameplay mechanic where you can pound into the ground and dig your way around the map. It's very easy to get hyper-fixated on this and forget about the actual level itself!

"There's no shortage of things DK can pulverise with his powerful punches," says the official description on the Nintendo website.

Summing up the game's story, the site says, "Golden bananas?! The whole island was buzzing about the discovery of this tasty treasure. But then, disaster struck!

"Who is VoidCo and what do they really want? During the chaos, VoidCo stole every breathtaking bunch of bananas. Now Donkey Kong must venture deep underground to get them back!"

Is there a Donkey Kong Bananza trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Donkey Kong Bananza! Check out the trailer below to get your first taste of the game, ahead of its launch on 17th July.

