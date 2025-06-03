In this modern age of huge file sizes and whopping updates, the GB count on a new console is of vital importance. Will you comfortably be able to fit all your biggest games?

Keep on reading and we'll tell you everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch 2 internal storage, including how its GB total compares to previous Nintendo Switch models.

How much internal storage does the Nintendo Switch 2 have?

As confirmed on the official Nintendo website, the Nintendo Switch 2 has 256 GB of internal storage.

There is a slight catch, however — Nintendo notes that "a portion of internal storage is reserved for use by the system".

Reports around the web suggest that you'll lose around 7 GB to the operating system, leaving you with around 249 GB to play with for game downloads, save files, captures and the rest.

It's also worth noting that you can buy a Micro SD Express card if you want to add more storage.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How does that compare to the Nintendo Switch 1?

The Nintendo Switch 2's 256 GB of internal storage is a whopping eight times more than the original Nintendo Switch 1.

The original Nintendo Switch 1 had just 32 GB. The Nintendo Switch Lite also had 32 GB.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model upped the internal storage to 64 GB, which is still less than half of what the Switch 2 has to offer.

Nintendo has also claimed that the storage on the Switch 2 will be faster than the Switch 1, which should reduce loading times significantly.

And that's all you need to know about Nintendo Switch 2 internal storage. We'll keep answering more of your questions in the days ahead. In the meantime, you can see our first impressions below.

Read more on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.