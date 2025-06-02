We'll tell you everything you need to know including Joy-Cons, Pro Controllers and third-party controllers – let's get into it!

Do Nintendo Switch 1 controllers work with Nintendo Switch 2?

Yes, Nintendo Switch 1 controllers work with Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 is all about backwards compatibility, whether that's with Switch 1 games or Switch 1 tech.

Starting with Joy-Cons, Switch 1 Joy-Cons can be connected wirelessly to the Switch 2 and can be used as normal.

Naturally, they won't be usable for certain games where some of the Switch 2 Joy-Cons' new functionalities come into play, such as the mouse mechanics in Metroid Prime 4.

Furthermore, since the Switch 2 Joy-Cons are attached to the console using magnets instead of the older slide-in system, you won't be able to charge Switch 1 Joy-Cons by attaching them to the Switch 2 console.

Instead, you'll need to charge them as normal or buy the new Switch 1 Joy-Con charger that Nintendo has released.

Moving onto the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, things are a bit simpler – the original Pro Controller will function exactly as it does on the Switch 1, connecting either wirelessly or via USB as normal.

The same can likely be said of any third-party controllers and accessories you have for the Switch 1. Whether they're wireless or wired, you'll be able to connect them just as you would for the first console.

So, there you have it! If you've got a collection of Switch 1 controllers lying around, you won't need to buy any new ones unless you plan on playing multiplayer games that make use of Switch 2 functionality and need a couple of spares.

