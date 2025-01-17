Although backward compatibility is confirmed, questions surrounding Switch 2 games working on its predecessor still remain.

So, will Switch 2 games work on the Switch 1? Keep on reading for all the latest news and information on the generational change between the two consoles.

Will Switch 2 games work on Switch?

Nintendo hasn't confirmed if Switch 2 games will work on the first iteration of the Switch.

Although there's no confirmation, cross-generation games have become increasingly common in recent years.

We expect some of Nintendo's biggest releases to be playable across both consoles, while some will be exclusive to the Switch 2.

For example, Mario Kart 9 is rumoured to double its player count, meaning there's a chance the original Switch can't handle the new demands, placing it as a Switch 2 exclusive.

Games that utilise the upgraded Switch 2 specs and innovations such as the enhanced Joycons are expected to be exclusive too, as there's no way for the Switch 1 to play them.

Will Switch 1 games work on Switch 2?

Yes! The Switch 2 will have the ability to play the majority of physical and digital games from the original Switch.

Prior to revealing the new console, Nintendo confirmed backward compatibility would be present with the new console.

During the reveal trailer, Nintendo stated some Switch 1 games won't be supported or fully compatible with the Switch 2 console, which could be disappointing if some popular games are affected.

Nintendo says it will share more details on the compatible games at a later date so fans can see which games are capable of being played on the Switch 2.

