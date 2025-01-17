The Switch 2 reveal trailer showcased an unreleased Mario Kart game, sparking plenty of conversation on its potential release date and when we'll hear more information.

So, what's the latest on Mario Kart 9? Keep on reading for all the latest news and rumours so far!

Why are people talking about Mario Kart 9?

An unannounced Mario Kart game being played on the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

Mario Kart 9 has become a hot topic of conversation after a short snippet of an unreleased game appeared during the reveal trailer for the Switch 2.

At one minute and 41 seconds, you can see Mario and numerous other Nintendo characters racing around a track set in the desert.

Despite the first look at gameplay, Nintendo hasn't shared any details on a release date, leaving many assuming it's one title that will launch alongside the console.

Once more information appears, we'll be sure to update the page with an exact release date and more!

What are people saying about Mario Kart 9?

After Mario Kart 9 seemingly appeared during the trailer, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the latest instalment of the series.

Many noticed a total of 24 grid slots at the start/finish line, suggesting huge races and even more on-track competition.

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted the presence of a petrol station and vehicles having fuel tanks. Are the days of unlimited boosts over?

While many believe the unreleased Mario Kart will be named Mario Kart 9, some believe it will be Mario Kart 10 if Nintendo decides to count Mario Kart Tour as nine.

When will we learn more about Mario Kart 9?

We expect to hear more about Mario Kart 9 on 4th April 2025 during the next Nintendo Direct.

The presentation will be shown on Nintendo UK's YouTube channel which can be found on its channel.

When will Mario Kart 9 come out? Our prediction

Nintendo.

We expect Mario Kart 9 to launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, which is expected to arrive in June 2025.

Of course, we'll have to wait for official confirmation to see if the game is bundled together with the console or a standalone title.

As soon as we hear more about its release date, we'll update the page with the latest information.

