In the Nintendo Switch Direct live stream (which saw over 100,000 fans tune in), we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as well as a new version of the Hitman: World of Assassination game, and — potentially most importantly — the release date, which will be 5th June 2025, with pre-orders starting from 8th April.

However, in this guide, we're focusing on the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, such as the dedicated Nintendo GameCube controller, which will be available at UK launch. It's worth noting that all of these accessories will be sold separately, and pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 digital games, upgrade packs and amiibo will open on My Nintendo Store from 24th April.

So, buckle up, gamers, here's the need-to-know information about the new accessories.

What Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will be available on 5th June?

Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube

Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller

In today's live stream, Nintendo announced its players will be getting a dedicated Nintendo GameCube Controller with wireless controls and a C button.

You might also be pleased to know that Nintendo Switch Online will continue to be used on Nintendo Switch 2, and Expansion Pack members will get GameCube games as an exclusive benefit.

Nintendo Switch 2 Micro Express SD cards

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be compatible with Micro Express SD cards.

These are slightly different to the standard Micro SD cards that worked with the original Switch! In other words, your old one won't work here.

On the upside, the Switch 2 will have a decent 256GB of internal storage, so you might not need to buy an SD right away.

Nintendo Switch 2 game cards

The games cards for the Nintendo Switch 2 are the same size and shape as its predecessor, except that in comparison to the yellow Micro SD cards, these are red.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controller

While we were watching Nintendo Switch Direct, we kept seeing glimpses of the Joy-Con 2 controllers, so we were thrilled that Nintendo confirmed the Joy-Con 2 has a bew attachment mechanism.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers, the Joy-Con 2 attachments are magnetic and can be controlled like a computer mouse.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

If you prefer gaming with friends and family rather than solo, you'll be thrilled at the introduction of the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, which lets you chat with people via video stream. The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera can be accessed via the console's top USB Type-C port.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Nintendo has also confirmed that there will be an updated Pro Controller available on 5th June, the launch date for the new console.

It looks similar to the old one, but with the C button added and a couple of other little changes. We look forward to trying it out!

