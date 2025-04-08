It was at the Direct that we were told the Nintendo Switch 2 would be released on Thursday 5th June, with pre-orders officially opening today (Tuesday 8th April).

Plus, our Gaming team travelled to Paris to gather some Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on first impressions. Our Gaming Editor, Rob Leane, was impressed with how lighter and thinner the Nintendo Switch 2 felt, and he could immediately tell the benefits of the bigger (albeit not OLED) screen.

The Nintendo Switch price will be £395.99, but you already know we can do better than that...

Take a look at our Nintendo Switch 2 UK release date and Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-order stock availability guides for more information on how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order deals at a glance:

Best Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-order deals we've seen so far

Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

Save £41 with the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle

What's the deal: Right now at Argos, you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World game for £429.99.

Why we chose it: If you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 (£395.99) and Mario Kart World (£74.99) separately, it will cost you £470.98, whereas buying them together will cost £429.99, saving you £41 or 9%.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Pack for £429.99 at Argos

Get your hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 first if you're a dedicated player

What's the deal: As a 'thank you' to dedicated Nintendo Switch players in the UK, My Nintendo Store offered them the opportunity to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on an invite-only basis.

Why we chose it: With the Nintendo Switch 2 proving very popular already, this is a great initiative from Nintendo to reward its loyal players.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 for £395.99 at My Nintendo Store

Free returns at My Nintendo Store

What's the deal: My Nintendo Store offers free delivery on products over £20 and free delivery, too.

Why we chose it: If you're spending this much money on something – £395.99 on the Nintendo Switch 2 – you want it to be perfect. So if there's anything amiss with your console, it's great peace of mind to know that you can return it for free.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 for £395.99 at My Nintendo Store

Free delivery on Nintendo Switch 2 games

What's the deal: Get prepared for when your Nintendo Switch 2 console arrives with free delivery when you pre-order games at Amazon.

Why we chose it: One of the most exciting moments in the Nintendo Switch Direct live stream was seeing which new games would be announced! We learned that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as well as a new version of the Hitman: World of Assassination game. With games such as Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma available to pre-order for the Nintendo Switch 2 (to be delivered on Thursday 5th June), you'll certainly be set up for when your console arrives.

Pre-order Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma for £59.99 at Amazon

Price guarantee with Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

What's the deal: Amazon's price for soon-to-be-released items sometimes changes from the time an item is listed and from when it's shipped. However, with the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, you can opt for 'Pre-order Price Guarantee', which means that the price you pay will be the lowest price offered by Amazon.

Why we chose it: When it comes to items that you know will sell out, it's always a toss-up between ordering straight away so you don't miss out, and waiting to see if there's a better price. With Amazon's price guarantee, you avoid the heartache of seeing that you could've potentially saved money.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 Camera from £49.99 at Amazon

For more information on the new Nintendo Switch 2, take a look at our Nintendo Switch 2 game prices and Nintendo Switch 2 accessories guides.