On the downside, old SD cards won't work with the Switch 2, which means you kind of have to buy one if you want the benefit of extra storage. That being said, the Switch 2 already comes with 256GB of internal storage, so you may not need to buy this straight away.

Right now, you can buy the Switch 2 Micro SD Express card from either Samsung or SanDisk, although there is little difference between them, and they're both the same price.

Below, we've broken down everything you need to know about this accessory including price and how to buy it in the UK.

All Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are available for pre-order now. But, like the Switch 2 itself, will be on sale outright from 5th June 2025.

We're expecting the Switch 2 to run out of stock very quickly tomorrow, so you could always buy a Micro Express SD card just to get your hands on something.

How much do the Nintendo Switch 2 Micro Express SD cards cost?

Both Samsung and the SanDisk Micro Express SD cards cost £49.99. Right now, there seem to be only 256GB models available for the Switch 2, but we're sure that larger storage-sizes will pop up soon.

Which UK retailers have the Nintendo Switch 2 Micro Express SD cards available?

The Nintendo Switch 2 Micro Express SD cards are available for pre-order at Nintendo to anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. However, if you wait until tomorrow the accessory will be available to buy outright for everyone.

Right now, only the Samsung card is available at Nintendo.

You can also buy the Micro Express SD card (both Samsung and SanDisk) at these trusted UK retailers:

Are there any bundles with the Switch 2 Micro Express SD cards?

There are indeed. At Very you can get the Nintendo Switch 2, the Switch 2 Pro Controller and the SanDisk Micro SD card in a bundle for £520. Or, you can get it in a bundle with Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con wheels and the Switch 2 camera. These will ship from 13th June and is a great way of guaranteeing you get your hands on the new console.

Make sure you also check out our full Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock updates and Very's last-minute Nintendo Switch 2 bundles.