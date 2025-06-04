However, to help you get round this, UK retailers like Very have begun releasing bundles which are available for last-minute pre-order. These bundles contain the Switch 2 and extra games and accessories, meaning they're more expensive but also less likely to sell out fast.

For instance, today you can pre-order the Switch 2 with a Pro Controller and 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Card for £520 – £125 more than the console alone. You can also get the device in a bundle with with Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con 2 Wheels, the Switch 2 Camera and a 256GB SanDisk microSD Express Card for £546.

These bundles will begin shipping from 13th June, which is a week later than the official sale date, but considering how manic that sale is likely to be, at least buying this would guarantee you getting your hands on the console.

What Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are available at Very?

There are currently two Nintendo Switch 2 bundles available at Very, alongside the Switch 2 itself.

If you order these bundles today shipping will begin from 13th June, here's the breakdown:

Make sure you also check out our full Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock updates and the list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.