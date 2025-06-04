Very drops last-minute Nintendo Switch 2 bundles ahead of UK release date
The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially on sale tomorrow.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially on sale tomorrow (Thursday 5th June) and it's expected to be a messy one.
Ever since pre-orders open the new console has been running in and out of stock faster than a Blue Shell chasing you in Mario Kart – with the same level of frustration involved – so general sale will likely be the same.
However, to help you get round this, UK retailers like Very have begun releasing bundles which are available for last-minute pre-order. These bundles contain the Switch 2 and extra games and accessories, meaning they're more expensive but also less likely to sell out fast.
For instance, today you can pre-order the Switch 2 with a Pro Controller and 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Card for £520 – £125 more than the console alone. You can also get the device in a bundle with with Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con 2 Wheels, the Switch 2 Camera and a 256GB SanDisk microSD Express Card for £546.
These bundles will begin shipping from 13th June, which is a week later than the official sale date, but considering how manic that sale is likely to be, at least buying this would guarantee you getting your hands on the console.
- Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99
- Nintendo Switch 2, Pro Controller and 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Card | £520
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, 2x Joy-Con 2 Wheels, Camera and 256GB SanDisk microSD Express Card | £546
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
What Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are available at Very?
There are currently two Nintendo Switch 2 bundles available at Very, alongside the Switch 2 itself.
If you order these bundles today shipping will begin from 13th June, here's the breakdown:
- Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99
- Nintendo Switch 2, Pro Controller and 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Card | £520
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, 2x Joy-Con 2 Wheels, Camera and 256GB SanDisk microSD Express Card | £546
Make sure you also check out our full Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock updates and the list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.