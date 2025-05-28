PlayStation's Days of Play sale is here – here's how you can save over 30% on the PlayStation DualSense controller
PlayStation has reduced the price of the DualSense controller from £64.99 to £44.99, as well as offering a hefty discount on the DualSense Edge.
We've got some great news for any gamers out there who are searching for deals – the PlayStation Days of Play sale is back.
The sale event will be kicking off today, 28th May 2025, with community activities, new content for PlayStation Plus, and discounts on a range of PlayStation products.
One of the major discounts available is on the DualSense controller range, with £20 off DualSense controllers and £25 off DualSense Edge.
And it isn't just DualSense controllers on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale. The retailer has also reduced the price of the PS5, PSVR2 and Pulse Explore Earbuds.
Here's how you can make the most of PlayStation Days of Play discount on DualSense controllers.
- Buy PS5 DualSense controller for
£64.99£44.99 (save £20 or 31%) at PlayStation
- Buy PS5 DualSense Edge controller for
£199.99£174.99 (save £25 or 13%) at PlayStation
How much is the PlayStation DualSense controller in the PlayStation Days of Play sale 2025?
All DualSense controllers (excluding pre-orders and limited editions) have been reduced to just £44.99, which is a reduction of £20 on the original price.
Not only that, you can also save on the DualSense Edge controller, as it's now available for £174.99; £25 less than the RRP.
- Buy PS5 DualSense controller for
£64.99£44.99 (save £20 or 31%) at PlayStation
- Buy PS5 DualSense Edge controller for
£199.99£174.99 (save £25 or 13%) at PlayStation
When does the PlayStation Days of Play sale end?
The official Days of Play sale will end on 12th June 2025, having started on 28th May.
This sale offers discounts across a range of PlayStation products, from the PS5 to the PSVR2 and Pulse Explore Earbuds.
- Buy PS5 DualSense controller for
£64.99£44.99 (save £20 or 31%) at PlayStation
- Buy PS5 DualSense Edge controller for
£199.99£174.99 (save £25 or 13%) at PlayStation
How to get the UK PlayStation Days of Play discount
Head on over to the official PlayStation website, where you can find selected items for a reduced price before Thursday 12th June.
- Buy PS5 DualSense controller for
£64.99£44.99 (save £20 or 31%) at PlayStation
- Buy PS5 DualSense Edge controller for
£199.99£174.99 (save £25 or 13%) at PlayStation
For more of the gaming discounts, take a look at the best PS5 deals, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock updates.