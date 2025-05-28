One of the major discounts available is on the DualSense controller range, with £20 off DualSense controllers and £25 off DualSense Edge.

And it isn't just DualSense controllers on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale. The retailer has also reduced the price of the PS5, PSVR2 and Pulse Explore Earbuds.

Here's how you can make the most of PlayStation Days of Play discount on DualSense controllers.

How much is the PlayStation DualSense controller in the PlayStation Days of Play sale 2025?

All DualSense controllers (excluding pre-orders and limited editions) have been reduced to just £44.99, which is a reduction of £20 on the original price.

Not only that, you can also save on the DualSense Edge controller, as it's now available for £174.99; £25 less than the RRP.

When does the PlayStation Days of Play sale end?

DualSense Edge wireless controller PlayStation Direct

The official Days of Play sale will end on 12th June 2025, having started on 28th May.

This sale offers discounts across a range of PlayStation products, from the PS5 to the PSVR2 and Pulse Explore Earbuds.

How to get the UK PlayStation Days of Play discount

Head on over to the official PlayStation website, where you can find selected items for a reduced price before Thursday 12th June.

