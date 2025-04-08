We also learnt in the Nintendo Switch Direct last week that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as well as a new version of the Hitman: World of Assassination game. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 game news which is dominating headlines at the moment is Mario Kart World because of its £75 UK price-tag.

On the RadioTimes.com Gaming team, we know exactly what we're excited for and what we're looking out for when it comes to the new Nintendo Switch 2; we got hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 in Paris earlier this month, and we liked the addition of a camera – there's definitely new fun playing Mario Party with friends – as well as the bold change in how the Joy-Cons operate.

We've also searched for the best Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order deals to bring you the console (and its accessories) for less, and we've found a great Mario Kart World offer.

Take a look at the Nintendo Switch 2 release date and Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock availability guides.

While we've got your attention, why not check out our hands-on first impressions of the Switch 2 in the video below?

How much is Mario Kart World?

The Mario Kart World RRP is £75 in the UK.

However, the RadioTimes.com team can get it you for less with this Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle.

What is the Mario Kart World deal?

You can save £41 when you pre-order Mario Kart World as a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle.

When you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2, it will cost you £395.99, and when you pre-order the Mario Kart World game, it will set you back £74.99; pre-ordering separately will bring your total to £470.98.

However, some UK retailers, such as Very, are offering a Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle which costs £429.99, saving you a huge £41 (or 9%).

At the time of writing (Tuesday 8th April), this bundle deal has sold out. We're hopeful it'll return, but in the meantime, you can pre-order the stand-alone Nintendo Switch 2 console at Argos.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 for £359.99 at Argos

Where can I get the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle offer?

You can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle at the following UK retailers:

For more on this new console, check out Nintendo Switch 2 vs original Switch and Do Switch 2 games work on Switch 1?