So, it's understandable that excitement is so high for its successor, a console that seemingly improves on everything the first Switch did so well, particularly following the first-look trailer released in January 2025.

In the months since then, speculation has been absolutely rampant about the system and its release date.

This excitement was ramped up massively with the announcement of an hour-long Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which took place at 2pm on 2nd April 2025.

And with that latest Nintendo Direct, it has finally been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 release date will be 5th June 2025.

The console's release date announcement comes less than a week after the last Nintendo Direct, which focused more on games.

Nintendo showed off new gameplay for Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends Z-A, as well as a host of third-party titles.

As well as games, Nintendo confirmed a brand-new game sharing feature that treats your digital games as virtual game cards that can be shared with friends and family.

The console's release date announcement also comes just before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience.

This is a series of events taking place around the world over the next few weeks, during which some lucky players will have the chance for a hands-on preview of the system.

