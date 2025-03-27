Nintendo confirms game-sharing feature that will let you borrow digital games
Switch things up with some new (to you) games.
Nintendo has only gone and done it, and by it, we mean that it has introduced a game-sharing feature that will let you borrow digital games, as announced in the March 2025 Nintendo Direct.
You can transfer Virtual Game Cards between two consoles you own, or for households (or groups of friends) who use the Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, players will be able to lend games to each other that way.
Essentially, think of it as taking out a physical Switch cartridge and giving it to someone else, albeit with some caveats.
There is a key difference, which is that you can only do this between Switch consoles linked to your account or between members of a Family Membership, and it also requires an internet connection.
The game also only lasts for two weeks on that console before automatically transferring back to the primary owner.
Crucially, save game data will remain on the device that played the game, so you can always get the game for yourself down the road and load up a previous save.
Also worth noting is that the Switches in question have to be in proximity to one another in order for it to work. You won’t be able to send a Virtual Game Card to a pal of yours halfway across the world.
Much like with a physical cartridge, you can only lend a game to one friend at a time as well, and you won’t be able to play it on your own system.
This feature will also be forward-compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, but of course, Switch 2 games will not be able to be lent to someone using an original Switch.
It’s certainly a welcome addition to the roster of Switch features, and despite some of the limitations of the system (who’s going to complete Tears of the Kingdom in two weeks?), we can’t wait to give it a shot ourselves.
Not everyone is convinced, though, as Jed Shaffer said in response to a Wario64 post on Bluesky, "Leave it to Nintendo to take a concept like game sharing and make it as convoluted as an MC Escher staircase."
Others, such as Jake, are a bit more positive, saying: "Well... that was unexpected. But love the idea."
Being able to share games with others is a great way to save some money as well, as Switch games famously do not really come down in price, even if you have some pennies left over after scoring a Switch with one of our great deals.
It may be an absolutely necessary feature too with the Switch 2 – depending on how much it costs – if there are enough games at launch worth playing, that is.
Read more on the Nintendo Switch 2:
- Nintendo Switch 2 release date - our speculation
- Nintendo Switch 2 price - how much does it cost?
- Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - where to buy
- Nintendo Switch 2 vs original Switch - what are the differences?
- Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer - see the console here
- Nintendo Switch 2 Experience - how to try out the new console in person
- Do Switch 2 games work on Switch 1? - are there Switch 2 exclusives?
- Switch 2 backwards compatibility explained - can you play OG Switch games on Switch 2?
- Switch 2 games - confirmed and predicted games
- Mario Kart 9 - everything we know!
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.