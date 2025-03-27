Essentially, think of it as taking out a physical Switch cartridge and giving it to someone else, albeit with some caveats.

There is a key difference, which is that you can only do this between Switch consoles linked to your account or between members of a Family Membership, and it also requires an internet connection.

The game also only lasts for two weeks on that console before automatically transferring back to the primary owner.

Crucially, save game data will remain on the device that played the game, so you can always get the game for yourself down the road and load up a previous save.

Also worth noting is that the Switches in question have to be in proximity to one another in order for it to work. You won’t be able to send a Virtual Game Card to a pal of yours halfway across the world.

Much like with a physical cartridge, you can only lend a game to one friend at a time as well, and you won’t be able to play it on your own system.

This feature will also be forward-compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, but of course, Switch 2 games will not be able to be lent to someone using an original Switch.

It’s certainly a welcome addition to the roster of Switch features, and despite some of the limitations of the system (who’s going to complete Tears of the Kingdom in two weeks?), we can’t wait to give it a shot ourselves.

Not everyone is convinced, though, as Jed Shaffer said in response to a Wario64 post on Bluesky, "Leave it to Nintendo to take a concept like game sharing and make it as convoluted as an MC Escher staircase."

Others, such as Jake, are a bit more positive, saying: "Well... that was unexpected. But love the idea."

Being able to share games with others is a great way to save some money as well, as Switch games famously do not really come down in price, even if you have some pennies left over after scoring a Switch with one of our great deals.

It may be an absolutely necessary feature too with the Switch 2 – depending on how much it costs – if there are enough games at launch worth playing, that is.

