Nintendo Switch 2 price prediction: How much will it cost?
Time to start saving up.
Now that the new Nintendo console has been revealed, everyone wants to know what the Nintendo Switch 2 price is.
Unfortunately, Nintendo didn’t reveal the release date, so we don’t know how much the Switch 2 costs. This hasn’t stopped rumours, though, and it won’t stop us from predicting its price.
Given that the Switch 2 has more power under its hood, newly redesigned Joy-Cons, a larger screen and a new dock, we’re expecting it to cost more than the original Switch. How much more? You’ll have to keep reading.
Read on for our Nintendo Switch 2 price prediction based on rumours and how much the OG Switch cost when it was first released.
What do the Nintendo Switch 2 price rumours say?
Rumours are saying that the Switch 2 price could be anywhere between £350 and £450. These prices are reasonable guesses, as they put the Switch 2 as around (or over) £100 more than the price of the original Switch.
Analysts speaking to IGN mentioned a $400 price tag for the Switch 2, arguing that $400 (£325-350) is a "sweet spot". It’s also argued that going above $400 for the console alone will be moving beyond a "crucial psychological threshold".
Nick Baker, co-founder of Xbox Era, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they had been told the Switch 2 will cost $449/$499 ($499 comes with the new Mario Kart). You can see the post below:
Adjusted for inflation, those US dollar prices above give us between £370 and £420. We’ll find out how realistic these rumours turn out to be soon enough.
How much did the Nintendo Switch 1 cost?
The original Nintendo Switch cost £279.99 when it first launched back in 2017 in the UK. We’re expecting the Switch 2 to cost more thanks to its improved specs.
How much more? We wouldn’t be surprised by a £100 increase, putting the Switch 2 cost at £379.99. Time will tell exactly how much the price difference between the two consoles will be.
Our Nintendo Switch 2 price prediction
Based on the rumours and what we’ve seen of the console thus far, we predict that the Switch 2 price will be something between £379.99 and £449.99. The higher price point will be a bundle with a game (maybe the new Mario Kart?).
We wouldn’t be shocked if Nintendo opts for a slightly lower cost, however, with £350 sounding a good price and around £100 more than the OG Switch. It all depends on just how powerful the Switch 2 is.
Whatever the case, we’re predicting that the Switch 2 will come in at least a little cheaper than the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Of course, we’ll update this page once Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch 2 price – we expect this will be revealed during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct on 2nd April.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).