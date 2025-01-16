Hopefully, it will be a great opportunity to swoop up some cool Nintendo merch too. The Nintendo Museum has all sorts of exclusive swag and loot and you can bet your bottom dollar we will be in line to get some sweet, sweet Switch 2 gubbins.

But without sounding too much like Nintendo fanatics, let’s get straight to it and see how to go about attending the event, where in London it will be and elsewhere across the globe!

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience?

Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience will be a chance for fans to have hands-on time with the upcoming hybrid console.

Sessions are said to run for four hours which should be more than long enough for players to get to grips with the new features, such as what the optical sensors on the Joy Cons will provide.

Perhaps the upcoming Metroid Prime 4 could have mouse controls. It would act as a great demonstration for the rumoured feature as well as generate even more hype for the long-awaited game.

If Nintendo provides more details of what to expect, we will notify you as soon as we have more information on this.

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience?

The Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience runs from 11th-13th April, meaning there will be three days in total for lucky players to have a chance to try the console much to the envy of beleaguered fans who didn’t get a ticket.

Worldwide, events run up until June which may indicate a launch in June as it wouldn’t make much sense to generate all that hype and then wait a few months.

If you, dear reader, win a ticket, we at Radio Times Gaming will still be seethingly jealous. If we manage to go, we will, of course, be very demure and mindful about it and not flaunt it over our socials (we will).

Where is the London Nintendo Switch 2 Experience?

The ExCeL London Exhibition Centre. Nintendo, ExCeL London

The London Nintendo Switch 2 experience is taking place at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre at the Royal Victoria Dock.

This is conveniently at the Custom House Elizabeth Line and LRT station, so getting there should be a breeze, though it will no doubt be busy!

It’s also right next to London City Airport if you are flying to London, making a day trip pretty feasible as you can walk straight out of the airport into the event and back again.

If you like to travel somewhere before heading there on the day of, you can check out the Formula One exhibition which is on until 2nd March 2025.

How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

To sign up, you must have a Nintendo Account. Registration opens at 2pm GMT on 17th January and closes 11:59pm GMT on 26th January.

You have to be over 18 if you are attending alone, but under-16s can attend as part of a Nintendo Account Family Group (up to six people) so long as their accounts are tied to it.

Once registered, people will be randomly selected once the draw closes and you will be notified by email if you were successful. Registering early does not affect your chance of getting to attend the event.

With all that, best of luck to you all!

Which other countries are getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience?

Mario and Luigi: Brothership. Nintendo

If you already have a holiday planned for April or don’t particularly fancy London, there will also be Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events at the following locations.

Europe

France, Paris, 4-6th 2025

United Kingdom, London, 11-13th April, 2025

Italy, Milan, 25-27th April, 2025

Germany, Berlin, 25-27th April, 2025

Spain, Madrid, 9-11th May, 2025

Netherlands, Amsterdam, 9-11th May, 2025

North America

USA, New York, 4-6th April, 2025

USA, Los Angeles,11-13th April, 2025

USA, Dallas, 25-27th April, 2025

Canada, Toronto, 25-27th April, 2025

Oceania

Australia, Melbourne, 10-11th May, 2025

Asia

Japan, Tokyo (Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture), April 26-27, 2025

South Korea, Seoul, 31st May -1st June, 2025

China, Hong Kong, TBA

Taiwan, Taipei, TBA

