We wouldn't recommend booking a day off work to play Metroid Prime 4 just yet. All we know is shared below.

While we don't have an official release date, there's no harm in speculating! AAA games often about 5 years to make, and it's been four since we learned the team had started the project from scratch.

Perhaps we're being generous, but we'll hazard a guess at late 2024.

Can I pre-order Metroid Prime 4?

While there isn't a page for it on the Nintendo store yet, Game seem to be well ahead of things.

They not only have a Metroid Prime 4 page, but they're offering a pre-order price at £59.99. How this is possible when we know next to nothing about the game, we don't know. But you can check out the page here!

Which consoles and platforms can play Metroid Prime 4?

As with any historical Nintendo franchise, we'd be surprised if Metroid Prime 4 dropped on anything other than a Nintendo console.

So expect it on the Switch!

Metroid Prime 4 gameplay and story details

For the story, we can only speculate - so let's look back at Metroid Prime 3's ending. It seemed to round up the Prime trilogy that started on the GameCube in 2002, with the satisfying defeat of Dark Samus. However, if the player collects all the items in the game, they're treated to a cutscene in which our heroine blasts off into hyperspace. What will she find there? We guess we'll find out in Metroid Prime 4.

As for the gameplay, we can't imagine it'll be anything but high octane first person action.

Is there a Metroid Prime 4 trailer?

At the moment there's no trailer in sight. However, we'll update this page if so much as a nanosecond of gameplay surfaces!

