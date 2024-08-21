To top it all off, we’ve included the teaser trailer that dropped during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

If you did make the journey to see Borderlands in the cinema and it’s left you scratching your head, we’ve got the ending explained that might help make sense of it all.

But this intro is bordering on being a little too long so let’s cut to the chase and see when the surprisingly close Borderlands 4 release date is.

Borderlands 4. Gearbox Software, 2K

Borderlands 4 will release in 2025.

So really we can expect it any time between January and December, though it’s unlikely to come at the later on in the year as GTA 6 is slated for release in Autumn 2025.

This period is going to be a no-go zone for most if not all publishers and developers as Grand Theft Auto 6 will no doubt absolutely dominate the charts for weeks if not months on end.

As such, we speculate that Borderlands 4 will release in spring or summer 2025.

An announcement of a release date will most likely coincide with news regarding pre-orders, on which, we have detailed just below.

Can I pre-order Borderlands 4?

No, Borderlands 4 is not available for pre-order at this moment.

If you want to keep track of it, you can wishlist it on Steam, the Microsoft Store or the PlayStaion Store.

There is also no information regarding pricing, any pre-order exclusives or different editions of the game.

We can imagine that this will change relatively soon if the game is slated for 2025, but that is a rather large release window.

When an announcement is made regarding pre-orders and the like, we will update this page with links for the best prices we can find for all versions of the game.

Which consoles and platforms can play Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4 is coming to PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Years ago, Randy Pitchford took to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over Unreal Engine 5.

We can safely assume that this is the engine they will be using and as such, last-gen ports are most likely off of the table.

But with the rumoured specs of the next-gen Switch 2, Nintendo’s upcoming handheld could in theory handle it, so the list of consoles it might make an appearance on could grow.

If there is an official statement regarding this, we will of course update you as soon as we can.

Borderlands 4 gameplay and story details

Not a huge amount is known at this time other than we can expect Borderlands 4 to be a looter-shooter like its predecessors.

Players are said to "assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter" and mow down "hordes of enemies in search of new treasures to loot on an all-new planet. According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford. SO far, so Borderlands.

We can at least expect something new, as Pitchford went on to say the following:

“The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we've wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game.

"All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions."

What this ends up looking like is anybody's guess, but at least we don’t have too long to wait until we find out.

Is there a Borderlands 4 trailer?

Yes, there is an official teaser trailer for Borderlands 4.

It was released during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and while it doesn’t show off much, it does give us some clues as to what to expect with the new entry in the series.

It does however not indicate that Handsome Jack will be making a return, something Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford was all too keen to stress.

In the trailer, we are shown a plat crashing through some sort of time-space fabric with the collision sending fragments down to another planet below.

A robotic arm reaches out and picks up the iconic Borderlands gas mask before the release window is shown.

