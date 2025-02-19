Released in 2019, the first game was a fresh take on the action RPG, with a unique Art Nouveau style and a wicked sense of humour, just what you'd expect from the guys behind Fallout.

We've been looking forward to a sequel for a while, and it seems to be almost here.

So, when's the release date? Can we pre-order? And is there a trailer?

Let's take a look at everything we know!

At the time of writing, all we know is that The Outer Worlds 2 is due to release sometime in 2025.

Whether that's next week (we doubt it) or late December, we genuinely have no idea.

If we had to guess, though, we'd lean closer to the latter. Avowed's only just come out, after all.

Can I pre-order The Outer Worlds 2?

At the time of writing, there are no pre-order options for The Outer Worlds 2.

However, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam now, and we'll be sure to update this page as soon as pre-orders become available!

Which consoles and platforms can play The Outer Worlds 2?

The Outer Worlds 2 is set to drop on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

The first game was eventually ported to the Switch, but we imagine this one (if it get a Nintendo port at all) will be a Switch 2 affair.

The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay and story details

Gameplay-wise, the game looks to be very similar to the first.

The Outer Wilds 2 is a first-person action RPG set in an outer space with a 1930s flair.

Much like in the first game (and the recent Fallout games), players will create their avatar, choose their baseline perks, then blast off (or fast travel) right into the adventure.

You'll still be playing as a Earth Directorate agent, this time in a new solar system.

To quote the Steam page: "You must uncover the source of devastating rifts threatening to destroy all of humanity.

"Your investigation leads to Arcadia, home of skip drive technology, where the fate of the colony, and ultimately the entire galaxy, rests on your decisions — your strengths, your flaws, your crew, and the factions you choose to trust."

Is there an Outer Worlds 2 trailer?

A gameplay trailer was (finally) released in December last year. Check it out below!

