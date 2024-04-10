It would then be another decade before Fallout returned, taking it to new levels in the more action-orientated Fallout 3.

A brief handing over of the IP to Obsidian Entertainment (now known for The Outer Worlds) resulted in the much-beloved Fallout: New Vegas, before another five years would pass before Fallout 4 hit in 2015.

Sure, there have been spin-offs in between, and a load of DLC - but those mainline entries take years to build.

Who knows how long we'll be waiting for Fallout 5? Well, at least we have the Amazon Fallout TV show to keep us occupied.

Outside of that, it's a great time to bunker down and make your way through the RPG series, whether it be the first time or the 18th. We're not here to judge.

What we are here to do is list out all of the Fallout games in chronological order, so you know where to begin.

What’s the best Fallout game to play first?

While you might naturally be drawn to the first Fallout game when considering playing the lot, it's worth noting that the first and second entries are more top-down classic RPGs, as opposed to the modern action RPGs of today's standards.

That's why we would advise anyone approaching the post-apocalyptic series for the first time to start with one of the titles from the 21st century.

This then comes to Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4.

Since the latter is the latest iteration and was launched in November 2015, Fallout 4 is the best starting point, in our opinion.

Every game has its own single-player adventure that stands by itself, so it makes sense to jump into the most modern of the lot. Not only will the controls be easier to pick up, but it's much easier to access, being available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Fallout mainline

Fallout – 1997

Fallout 2 – 1998

Fallout 3 – 2008

Fallout 4 – 2015

Fallout 5 – Upcoming (release date TBC)

Fallout spin-offs

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel – 2001

Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel – 2004

Fallout: New Vegas – 2010

Fallout Pinball – 2016

Fallout 76 – 2018

Fallout DLC

Fallout 3 DLC came out in this order:

Operation: Anchorage (Fallout 3) – January 2009

The Pitt (Fallout 3) – March 2009

Broken Steel (Fallout 3) – May 2009

Point Lookout (Fallout 3) – June 2009

Mothership Zetra (Fallout 3) – August 2009

Fallout: New Vegas DLC came out in this order:

Dead Money (Fallout: New Vegas) – December 2010

Honest Hearts (Fallout: New Vegas) – May 2011

Old World Blues (Fallout: New Vegas) – July 2011

Lonesome Road (Fallout: New Vegas) – September 2011

Fallout 4 DLC came out in this order:

Automatron (Fallout 4) – March 2016

Wasteland Workshop (Fallout 4) – April 2016

Far Harbor (Fallout 4) – May 2016

Contraptions Workshop (Fallout 4) – June 2016

Vault-Tec Workshop (Fallout 4) – July 2016

Nuka-World (Fallout 4) – August 2016

High Resolution Texture Pack (Fallout 4) – February 2017

Fallout games in story order

All Fallout games are set in the US, and apart from Fallout 76, have been released in timeline order as well as release order.

Fallout 76

Twenty-five years after a nuclear war devasted Earth, Fallout 76 is set in Appalachia and takes place in the year 2102. As a member of Vault 76, players leave the comfort of their homes to scour the wastelands and take on its greatest threats, either in solo or online multiplayer. This is the earliest timeline for the Fallout series.

Fallout

The first Fallout picks up in the year 2161, with these vault dwellers being residents of Southern California. The classic top-down RPG gameplay sees players facing mutants, gangsters and robotic enemies - with every decision vital to their survival.

Fallout 2

Eighty years on from the original and 164 years since the nuclear bomb was dropped, Fallout 2 switches to Northern California in the year 2241. Players take control of The Chosen One, the grandchild of the first game's protagonist who attempts to save their village of Arroyo following a record drought. To do this, they must journey to retrieve a Garden of Eden Creation Kit (GECK) before it is too late.

Fallout 3

Pushing forward to the year 2277, Fallout 3 goes capital, with the game's story centred around Washington, DC. As an inhabitant of Vault 101, players venture to the Capital Wasteland to find their father after he disappears from the vault under mysterious circumstances. It's also worth noting that the father is voiced by Liam Neeson.

Fallout: New Vegas

The Mojave Desert is home to Fallout: New Vegas, with only four years separating this game and the previous one, now set in the year 2281. Taking control of The Courier (or Courier Six), who survives a bullet to the head, they set out on a journey of revenge while going head-to-head with all that stands in their way.

Fallout 4

The most recent iteration of Fallout heads to Boston in the year 2287. As the only survivor of Vault 111, players search the wastelands for their kidnapped son. Along the journey, they encounter the Brotherhood of Steel, The Railroad, The Institute and the Commonwealth Minutemen.

