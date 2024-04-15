Though perhaps not as tricky as the task series writers have for incorporating a location from a prior game in Fallout season 2. This was teased at the end of Fallout.

Alas, even if you manage to complete all Fallout 76 has to offer, you’ll no doubt want another trundle through the Commonwealth to see what the Fallout 4 next-gen update has to offer.

This did unfortunately push back the release of Fallout: London, but hopefully not for too long! But anyway, back to Vault 76!

More like this

Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?

No, unfortunately Fallout 76 is not cross-platform, meaning that cross-play between PC, Xbox and PlayStation is not possible.

Nor is progression carried across different consoles, meaning that even if you log into your same Bethesda account on another platform, you won’t have access to your character, as they are locked to a specific server.

With that in mind, if you have friends who play Fallout 76, make sure to pick up a copy for the platform they play on or you’ll have to buy it twice, or make new friends to play with!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How does Fallout 76 multiplayer work?

In Fallout 76, you can team up with up to three other players and take on quests across the Appalachian wasteland.

In your team, you will have six goals to choose from:

Hunting

Roleplay

Events

Exploration

Building

Casual

If you’re familiar with Fallout 4, then you’ll love the building mode in Fallout 76 as it is even more expansive, as you can create some truly impressive bases.

You will be playing in a server with a 24-player capacity, and you can engage in PvP with other players after you have reached a certain level.

These players can also raid your base, so you may need to be on the defence at times. Otherwise, you can turn on the ‘Pacifist’ mode and not have other players bother you.

There are quests and in-game events too, with Bethesda regularly bringing out new content.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.