You’ll find graphics-altering mods and more out there on the internet. Knowing where to start with them all is difficult, but that’s why you’re here, right?

We’re here to help you sift through the masses of mods and find the cream of the crop. We’ll also let you in on how to install them.

Remember that you download and use mods at your own risk! Back up that save file before you go modding the game if you don’t want to lose any progress.

More like this

Here are our picks for the best Fallout 76 mods and how to use them.

How to use mods in Fallout 76

To use a Fallout 76 mod, you need to install it. You can find a list of working mods for the MMO on Nexus Mods. You should find that each mod on the site gives instructions on how to install it.

We’d suggest you stick to the instructions given specifically for each mod on Nexus Mods - if you don’t, they might not work properly.

For more information on how to install Fallout 76 mods via Nexus Mods, it’s worth checking out this super helpful YouTube video by MadDokGrot:

Browse Nexus Mods and install the mods you like the look of by following the website’s instructions, essentially. You’ll be playing with mods in no time.

Best Fallout 76 mods

There are plenty of good mods for the game, but what are the best? We’ve looked around so you don’t have to to come up with this list of the best Fallout 76 mods.

Here are our current picks for the best Fallout 76 mods that you should give a try:

Glowing Items

Fallout 76. Bethesda

For a game that has millions of items to pick up and use, it can be hard to spot them while exploring its gloomy wasteland environments and dilapidated buildings. Fortunately, modder bwins95 on Nexus Mods has provided us with a helpful fix: glowing items.

Make items glow so they’re much easier to see and you won’t miss anything by downloading the Fallout 76 Glowing Items mod on Nexus Mods.

Ore_Glow by okagau007 and Recipes and Plans Glow by runew0lf are worth downloading for similar reasons, too!

Lockpick Bar 76

Fallout 76. Bethesda

Hate that lockpicking minigame in Fallout 76? Modder MassimoMx’s Lockpick Bar 76 mod is the one for you! Download this and lockpicking will be made a lot easier.

Download Lockpick Bar 76 from Nexus Mods.

Ultimist's High Detailed Map Plus

Fallout 76. Bethesda

If you’re not a fan of the in-game map, you’ll want to get this mod by Ultimist downloaded. It replaces the in-game map with a more highly detailed version that should make traversing the wasteland a whole lot easier.

Download Ultimist’s High Detailed Map Plus on Nexus Mods.

Appalachia Restored (Early Access)

Appalachia Restored (Early Access). Bethesda

This ambitious mod is aiming to restore Appalachia to its pre-war look. As per its description on Nexus Mods, Appalachia Restored: "Aims at reverting everything to its pre-war state - architecture, clutter, furniture, roads, removing tons of trash from the streets and houses, adding a whole lot of lights everywhere, repairing broken buildings, you name it."

Creators Rigell and IceLain have put a lot of work into this one, and as such it is still in early access.

Download Appalachia Restored (Early Access) from Nexus Mods.

Minion Equinox

Fallout 76. Bethesda

This mod replaces the Cultist Enlightened Robe with Minions, the Pastor Outfit to Dr Nefario and Mothman to Gru. Creator Kharnellis has also raised the pitch of the Minion voices for added authenticity - because why not?

Download Minion Equinox on Nexus Mods.

Ghostbusters Costume

Ghostbusters costume. Bethesda

This mod by ggMatze replaces the Watoga-Jumpsuit and Mothman Glasses with the legendary Ghostbusters Overall and Ecto-Goggles. Now you can look good and feel good.

Download Ghost Busters Costume from Nexus Mods.

Read more on Fallout:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.