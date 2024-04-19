Or perhaps your inner wheeler-dealer has a plan to flog them all at the next vendor you find.

Either way, there is always a limit to how much you can carry around with you, and so learning the art of scrapping and choosing the right items to dump is vital.

Depending on how much you are looking to ditch, it can be a time-consuming process, so we have gathered the information you need to easily unburden yourself from junk in Fallout 4.

More like this

How to scrap junk in Fallout 4 explained

Scrapping junk in Fallout 4 is easy. To do this, you simply visit a settlement you own and open up your Pip-Boy. Hover over the item you wish to scrap, but first drop it onto the ground by pushing X if you are an Xbox player/Square if you are on PlayStation.

Once the item is on the floor in front of you, hover over it and you will be presented with an option to scrap it. This will reduce the object to its base components.

For example, scrapping a wrench will leave you with a gear and two pieces of steel.

These elements are sent directly to your workshop inventory to be used when upgrading weapons and armour, as well as construction at your settlements, so hauling a heap of junk is actually worthwhile.

Identifying items that will yield specific materials you need for weapons upgrades or a new gun turret for your settlement is the best way to prioritise the junk you choose to get rid of.

Here is a video from YouTube channel The Triple S League that perfectly demonstrates the process:

However, this is useful if you are scrapping a small amount of items - but it can be tedious when getting rid of large volumes. Read on for an easier method when ditching bigger sums of junk.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What else can you do with unwanted items in Fallout 4?

There is also another way you can deal with unwanted junk in Fallout 4, and that is to scrap it directly at a workshop.

To do this, you simply approach a workshop and press X if you are an Xbox player/Square if you are on PlayStation to select the 'Transfer' option.

Next, you press Y/Triangle to scrap all of your junk at once, automatically converting the items into elements that can be used for construction or upgrading.

Jay Cartere has a simple video on how to do this on YouTube, if learning visually is easier for you.

And that is all you need to know about scrapping junk in Fallout 4.

For more guides and tips on the post-apocalyptic adventure game, why not check out some of our other writing below?

Read more on Fallout:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.