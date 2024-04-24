Now what many of those players don't realise is how romance plays a part in the game, and the benefits that come with doing so. For one, the Lover's Embrace perk will grant an experience boost for a few hours after sharing a bed with a companion. This can make a big difference to levelling up fast as the Sole Survivor.

To break it all down, we've outlined the basics of what you need to know about romance in Fallout 4, as well as the full list of characters vying for your heart.

Does Fallout 4 have romance?

Magnolia in Fallout 4. Bethesda

Yes, romance features in Fallout 4 as an optional add-on if you wish to further your relationship with a companion or ally.

This is determined by an Affinity level that begins at Neutral before working its way through Friend, Admiration, Confidant and Infatuation. On the other hand, if you don't get on with your companion it can drop below Neutral, to Disdain and, finally, Hatred.

If a relationship is headed in the right direction, the option to "flirt" will eventually appear in the dialogue options. If pulled off successfully, the "romance" option will appear and if again, done so correctly, the companion will become a love interest.

How many romanceable characters are in Fallout 4?

Preston in Fallout 4. Bethesda

There are 10 romanceable characters in Fallout 4, so only specific companions and allies fall into this category. Eight of these were available in the original game and a further two were then added as part of DLC.

The following characters are romanceable in Fallout 4:

Cait

Curie

Gilda Broscoe – Far Harbor DLC

John Hancock

Magnolia

Paladin Danse

Piper Wright

Porter Gage - Nuka-World DLC

Preston Garvey

Robert MacCready

Romance is initiated during a conversation with characters and typically takes a long time to establish, with certain side quests to be met or actions to be undertaken. For instance, Piper Wright's affinity for you rises when you pick locks or choose sarcastic dialogue choices.

Apologies to anyone hoping to woo Nick Valentine. Unfortunately, that's not possible. It's probably best to keep that relationship professional, after all.

Full list of Fallout 4 romance options

Piper in Fallout 4. Bethesda

Every character has a different set of requirements for romancing. The details for each one can be found below:

Cait

An Irish cage fighter with a bite as big as her bark, Cait can be found at the Combat Zone, which is East of Diamond City. Defeat the raiders, talk to Tommy Lonegan and Cait will be available to recruit.

Romancing Cait can be done once the Benign Intervention quest is complete. You then need to make selfish or violent dialogue choices, drink alcohol and pickpocket others. Doing enough of this will prompt an option to enter a relationship with Cait.

Curie

To recruit robotic Curie, you need to find three Fusion Cores and take them to Vault 81 – found South of Oberland Station, near Diamond City. This then initiates the Hole in the Wall questline. Follow this through to unlock Curie as a companion.

To romance Curie, you need to complete the Emergent Behaviour and choose kind dialogue options. Another way to increase her affinity is to complete quests for the The Railroad. Eventually, the option will present itself to start a relationship with Curie.

Gilda Broscoe – Far Harbor DLC

Looking for something different? Well, Gilda Broscoe is a former Hollywood actress turned robobrain, found in Vault 118 as part of the Far Harbor add-on. The location is unmarked, so head North-East until you reach the Cliff's Edge Hotel. The Vault is then buried underneath.

If you're keen on robobrain, complete the Brain Dead quest and then return to Gilda. The option to flirt will be available and pursuing this will lead to a date with some, ahem, interesting developments.

John Hancock

Not so keen on a brain in a jar? Well, how about a Ghoul? John Hancock is the mayor of Goodneighbor, which is positioned North-East of Diamond City. Once here, you need to complete the quests Pickman Gallery, The Big Dig and The Silver Shroud to obtain him as a companion.

To then romance the mayor, select either friendly or violent dialogue choices and use Chems to raise Hancock's affinity. Keep doing this and a relationship can then be established.

Magnolia

Sticking with Goodneighbor, Magnolia is a synth signer who performs at The Third Rail nightclub. Compared to a lot of NPCs, the way to her heart is very straightforward.

Simply talk to Magnolia, picking the friendly dialogue choice until the option to flirt appears. Do so three times and a date option will appear, confirming the romance.

Paladin Danse

If you fancy a bit of the Brotherhood of Steel, Paladin Danse is another companion choice. The man in armour can be found outside of the Cambridge Police Station, South of Lexington. You will need to have completed the Call to Arms mainline quest before Paladin becomes available.

To romance the big hunk, the Blind Betrayal quest must be complete, with the outcome requiring you to side with the Brotherhood of Steel. Likewise, helping the faction raises Danse's affinity alongside creating or modifying power armour, and choosing friendly or violent dialogue choices.

Piper Wright

Piper Wright is the sole reporter for Publick Occurrences, first discovered hanging outside Diamond City. To make Piper a love interest, choose generous and sarcastic dialogue choices and pick locks whenever in dungeons. Raise the reporter's affinity enough so she idolises you to start a relationship.

Porter Gage - Nuka-World DLC

Second-in-command for the Nuka-World raiders but first in line for your affection. Complete An Ambitious Plan and Taken For A Ride story quests during the Nuka-World DLC to make Porter Gage join your adventure. He hangs around at the Fizztop Grille on Fizztop Mountain, which overlooks Nuka-World.

As a raider, Porter Gage likes it when you pick violent dialogue choices, steal, pick locks and any general criminal behaviour. Commit enough offences and he will be all yours.

Preston Garvey

Minutemen member Preston Garvey is the first companion you will come across in the story, first encountered at the Museum of Freedom in the town of Concord. He can then be found at Sanctuary Hills.

Follow the Minutemen quests until Taking Independence is complete to trigger flirt options for Preston. The character's affinity can then be raised by selecting generous or peaceful dialogue choices, as well as donating items or modifying weapons.

Robert MacCready

Located in Little Lamplight in the Capital Wasteland, Robert 'RJ' Macready is the mayor of the settlement. That said, MacCready can be found at The Third Rail in Goodneigbour, where the man can be hired for 250 caps (or 200 caps if you can haggle).

RJ enjoys it when the player is violent and/or steals things. So a quick looting spree will result in MacCready never leaving your side.

Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

