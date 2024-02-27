Cheats include classics such as god mode, noclip and the like, but also some very specific commands.

As these commands were intended for the developers to try out things in the game, you can use console commands to essentially do anything you want.

But if you happen to be playing Fallout: New Vegas on console, then we’re afraid your luck runs out here, as these commands only work on the PC version of the game.

PlayStation and Xbox players will just have to stick it out in the wasteland as Obsidian and Bethesda intended.

But enough commiserations. PC-enjoyers, read on!

Fallout: New Vegas cheats - How to use console commands

To use cheats in Fallout: New Vegas, you need to open the console by either pressing grave key (`), the key directly below Esc if using a standard British English keyboard, or the tilde key (~) if using an American English keyboard, and then entering the desired command.

Console commands aren’t case-sensitive, and though we have included brackets with information in them, you don’t want to include these, as they are only there to denote if it’s a Quest ID, item number or what have you.

An example would be coc (cell ID), which needs to be entered out as coc 001057F1 (as just an example) to teleport you to the Goodsprings General Store.

Fallout: New Vegas cheat codes - Console commands

Below are the best and most useful console commands to use in Fallout: New Vegas:

tgm – Grants you god mode alongside unlimited ammo and carrying capacity

– Grants you god mode alongside unlimited ammo and carrying capacity tdm – Gives you god mode without the unlimited ammo and carrying capacity

– Gives you god mode without the unlimited ammo and carrying capacity tfc – Turns on or off the free camera (great for taking screenshots)

– Turns on or off the free camera (great for taking screenshots) tm – Hides and re-enables menus and UI

– Hides and re-enables menus and UI tmm 1 – Reveal all map markers (or use 0 to remove them all)

– Reveal all map markers (or use 0 to remove them all) tcl – Enables and disables noclip

– Enables and disables noclip coc (cell ID) – Teleports the player to a specific location. Cell IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Teleports the player to a specific location. Cell IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki kill – Kills the NPC you have selected

– Kills the NPC you have selected killall – Kills all NPCs who aren’t invincible in the immediate vicinity. Can kill quest-required NPCs and companions in Hardcore mode, so use with caution

– Kills all NPCs who aren’t invincible in the immediate vicinity. Can kill quest-required NPCs and companions in Hardcore mode, so use with caution tdetect – Enables or disables AI player detection

– Enables or disables AI player detection tcai – Enables or disables combat AI

– Enables or disables combat AI pushactoraway (Actor ID) (Amount) – Pushes an NPC away from you in a ragdoll state by a desired force

– Pushes an NPC away from you in a ragdoll state by a desired force fov (Amount) – Adjust your field of view. 75 is default

– Adjust your field of view. 75 is default sgtm (Amount) – Adjusts the global time speed, with 1 being the default.

– Adjusts the global time speed, with 1 being the default. addreputation (Faction ID) (0 or 1) (0-100) – This adds Fame or Infamy to the player's reputation with a faction, with 0 being Infamy and 1 being Fame - eg addreputation 000ffae8 1 30 (adds 30 fame to the Boomers). Faction IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– This adds Fame or Infamy to the player's reputation with a faction, with 0 being Infamy and 1 being Fame - eg addreputation 000ffae8 1 30 (adds 30 fame to the Boomers). Faction IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki removereputation (Faction ID) (0 or 1) (0-100) – Removes Fame or Infamy from the player’s reputation with a faction - eg removereputation 000ffae8 0 30 (removes 30 infamy from the Boomers)

– Removes Fame or Infamy from the player’s reputation with a faction - eg removereputation 000ffae8 0 30 (removes 30 infamy from the Boomers) setrepuration (Faction ID) (0 or 1) (1-100) – Sets a specific value of Fame or Infamy with a given faction

– Sets a specific value of Fame or Infamy with a given faction removefromallfactions – Removes yourself from all Factions in the game

– Removes yourself from all Factions in the game setally (Faction ID) (Faction ID) (0 or 1) (0 or 1) – This allows you to make Factions friends or allies, with 0 being friend and 1 being an ally - eg setally 000ee68a 000a46e7 0 1 (makes Caesar’s Legion friends with the NCR and NCR consider Caesar’s Legion to be allies)

setenemy (Faction ID) (Faction ID) (0 or 1) (0 or 1) – Makes two factions neutral or enemies - eg setenemy 01046e 000a46e7 0 0 (makes Goodsprings and the NCR enemies)

– Makes two factions neutral or enemies - eg setenemy 01046e 000a46e7 0 0 (makes Goodsprings and the NCR enemies) resetquest (Quest ID) – Takes your selected quest and removes it from the Pip-Boy. Quest IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Takes your selected quest and removes it from the Pip-Boy. Quest IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki movetoqt – Teleports the player to your current quest marker

– Teleports the player to your current quest marker completequest (Quest ID) – Completes your current quest

– Completes your current quest caqs – Completes all quests without the game ending

– Completes all quests without the game ending setstage (Quest ID) (Quest stage number) – Allows you to move to a certain point of a quest without the whole quest being completed

– Allows you to move to a certain point of a quest without the whole quest being completed player.setweaponhealthperc (0-100) – Sets the health of your current weapon by a percentage value

– Sets the health of your current weapon by a percentage value player.additem (Item ID) (Amount) – Gives you any items you want and as many as you’d like. Item IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Gives you any items you want and as many as you’d like. Item IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki player.removeitem (Item ID) (Amount) – Removes an item by a specific amount

– Removes an item by a specific amount setownership (Item ID) – This allows you to make containers or beds belong to you. You can get the ID by clicking on the item when in the developer console menu

– This allows you to make containers or beds belong to you. You can get the ID by clicking on the item when in the developer console menu unlock (ID) – Unlocks safes, doors, terminals and anything else locked in the world. Click on what you want to unlock for the item ID to appear in the console command menu

– Unlocks safes, doors, terminals and anything else locked in the world. Click on what you want to unlock for the item ID to appear in the console command menu setpccanusepowerarmor 1 – Makes you able to wear Power Armour

– Makes you able to wear Power Armour player.showinventory – Displays all the items in your inventory with their corresponding Item IDs

– Displays all the items in your inventory with their corresponding Item IDs rewardkarma (Amount) – Give yourself a desired amount of Karma. Negative numbers will detract from the amount

– Give yourself a desired amount of Karma. Negative numbers will detract from the amount player.setscale (Amount) – Changes how big or small you are. 1 is default, with 0.1 being minuscule and 10 being gargantuan. Your size does not affect fall damage

– Changes how big or small you are. 1 is default, with 0.1 being minuscule and 10 being gargantuan. Your size does not affect fall damage player.modav (Skill) (Amount) – Adds or subtracts your skills - eg player.modav guns 50 (adds 50 to your Guns skill)

– Adds or subtracts your skills - eg player.modav guns 50 (adds 50 to your Guns skill) player.advlevel – Advances the player level by one without any Experience Points

– Advances the player level by one without any Experience Points player.rewardxp (Amount) – Reward yourself the desire amount of XP

– Reward yourself the desire amount of XP player.setlevel (Amount) – Changes your level

– Changes your level showracemenu – Opens up the race editor

– Opens up the race editor showbarbermenu – Allows for hair editing

– Allows for hair editing shownamemenu – Lets you rename yourself

– Lets you rename yourself showplasticsurgeonmenu – Edit your appearance

– Edit your appearance player.agerace (Value) – Change your character's age appearance. -1 is a child, 1 is an adult and 2 is an elderly person.

– Change your character's age appearance. -1 is a child, 1 is an adult and 2 is an elderly person. player.addperk (Perk ID) – Unlock a perk or trait. You can find them all listed on the Fallout: New Vegas Wiki

– Unlock a perk or trait. You can find them all listed on the Fallout: New Vegas Wiki player.removeperk – Removes a perk or trait

– Removes a perk or trait sexchange – Changes your player’s sex

– Changes your player’s sex player.setspeedmult (Amount) – Adjust your movement speed by a percentage. 100 is default

