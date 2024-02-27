Alas, before continuing, if you are a console player on the PlayStation or Xbox, it brings us no pleasure to inform you that all the following console commands do not work on any platform other than the PC.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

But with that out of the way, read on to get everything you need to bend the wasteland to your every whim!

More like this

Fallout 3 cheats: How to use console commands

To use cheats in Fallout 3, you need to open the console by either pressing grave key (`), the key below Esc if using a standard British English keyboard, or the tilde key (~) if using an American English keyboard, and then enter the console command you want.

The console commands are not case-sensitive, but where we have played brackets with information in them, these should not be included.

As an example, fov (Amount) would need to be typed out as fov 90 in the console to adjust your field of view to 90.

Fallout 3 cheat codes: Console commands

Below are what we reckon to be the best and most useful console commands to use in Fallout 3:

tgm – Gives you you god mode as well as unlimited ammo and carrying capacity

– Gives you you god mode as well as unlimited ammo and carrying capacity tdm – Gives you god mode but no unlimited ammo and carrying capacity

– Gives you god mode but no unlimited ammo and carrying capacity tfc – Turns free camera on or off (useful for taking screenshots)

– Turns free camera on or off (useful for taking screenshots) tm – Toggle menus and UI elements on and off

– Toggle menus and UI elements on and off tmm 1 – Have all map markers revealed on the map (using 0 will remove them)

– Have all map markers revealed on the map (using 0 will remove them) tcl – Enable or disable noclip

– Enable or disable noclip coc (cell ID) – Teleport to a specific location. Cell IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Teleport to a specific location. Cell IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki kill – Kills the NPC whose ID you have selected by clicking on them

– Kills the NPC whose ID you have selected by clicking on them killall – Immediately kill every NPC in the vicinity (including friendly NPCs)

– Immediately kill every NPC in the vicinity (including friendly NPCs) tdetect – Turn on or off AI player detection

– Turn on or off AI player detection tcai – Turn combat AI on or off

– Turn combat AI on or off pushactoraway (Actor ID) (Amount) – Cause an NPC to be pushed by a certain force and go into a ragdoll state

– Cause an NPC to be pushed by a certain force and go into a ragdoll state fov (Amount) – Change your field of view. 75 is default

– Change your field of view. 75 is default sgtm (Amount) – Alters the global time speed. 1 is the default value

– Alters the global time speed. 1 is the default value resetquest (Quest ID) – Your current quest will be removed. Quest IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Your current quest will be removed. Quest IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki movetoqt – Teleport to your current quest marker

– Teleport to your current quest marker completequest (Quest ID) – Complete current quest

– Complete current quest caqs – Completes all quests without ending the game

– Completes all quests without ending the game setstage (Quest ID) (Quest stage number) – Progress to a certain point in a given quest

– Progress to a certain point in a given quest player.setweaponhealthperc (0-100) – Sets your equipped weapon health to a specific percentage

– Sets your equipped weapon health to a specific percentage player.additem (Item ID) (Amount) – Give yourself the desired number of any item. Item IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Give yourself the desired number of any item. Item Fallout Wiki player.removeitem (Item ID) (Amount) – Remove the desired number of any item from your inventory

– Remove the desired number of any item from your inventory setownership (Item ID) – Change the ownership of any bed or container to you. Get the Item ID by clicking on the bed or container when in the console

– Change the ownership of any bed or container to you. Get the Item ID by clicking on the bed or container when in the console unlock (ID) – Unlock any terminal, safe or door. Click on what you want to unlock for the item ID to appear in the console command menu

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

setpccanusepowerarmor 1 – Unlock the ability to wear Power Armour without having to go through the training

– Unlock the ability to wear Power Armour without having to go through the training player.showinventory – Shows the Item ID of every item in your inventory

– Shows the Item ID of every item in your inventory rewardkarma (Amount) – Add or subtract from your Karma by using positive or negative numbers

– Add or subtract from your Karma by using positive or negative numbers player.setscale (Amount) – Adjusts player size. 1 is the default. Your size does not affect fall damage

– Adjusts player size. 1 is the default. Your size does not affect fall damage player.modav (Skill) (Amount) – Improve or detract your skill level - eg player.modav speech 50 (adds 50 to your Speech skill)

– Improve or detract your skill level - eg player.modav speech 50 (adds 50 to your Speech skill) player.advlevel – Go up a level but without any Experience Points

– Go up a level but without any Experience Points player.rewardxp (Amount) – Receive a specified amount of XP

– Receive a specified amount of XP player.setlevel (Amount) – Set your level

– Set your level showracemenu – Opens the race editor to change your race

– Opens the race editor to change your race showbarbermenu – Opens the hair selection menu

– Opens the hair selection menu shownamemenu – Opens the name menu

– Opens the name menu showplasticsurgeonmenu – Alter your appearance

– Alter your appearance player.agerace (Value) – Change your character's age state. -1 is a child, 1 is an adult and 2 is an elderly person

– Change your character's age state. -1 is a child, 1 is an adult and 2 is an elderly person player.addperk (Perk ID) – Unlock a specific perk or trait. You can find them all listed on the Fallout Wiki

– Unlock a specific perk or trait. You can find them all listed on the Fallout Wiki player.removeperk (Perk ID) – Remove a specific perk or trait

– Remove a specific perk or trait sexchange – Change your character's sex

– Change your character's sex player.setspeedmult (Amount) – Change your movement speed by a multiplier. 100 is the default value

Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | KotOR 2 cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheats | LEGO Harry Potter cheats | Pokémon Fire Red cheats | NecroMerger cheats | Valheim cheats | Douchebag Workout 2 cheats | Roblox music codes | LEGO Star Wars Original Trilogy cheats | LEGO Batman 2 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars cheats | GTA 4 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Prequel Trilogy cheats | Pokémon Yellow cheats

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.