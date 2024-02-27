Fallout 3 cheats: Best console commands & how to use cheat codes
I don't want to set the world on fire (without cheats).
There’s a whole lot of nasty stuff out there in the Capital Wasteland, and if you’ve struggled to keep your head above the water since Fallout 3 released in 2008, then perhaps some cheat codes, console commands and how to use them are in order for you.
You may be well served by the best Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas cheats, too, if you’re planning to take on the sequels after you’re done with DC.
Alas, before continuing, if you are a console player on the PlayStation or Xbox, it brings us no pleasure to inform you that all the following console commands do not work on any platform other than the PC.
But with that out of the way, read on to get everything you need to bend the wasteland to your every whim!
Fallout 3 cheats: How to use console commands
To use cheats in Fallout 3, you need to open the console by either pressing grave key (`), the key below Esc if using a standard British English keyboard, or the tilde key (~) if using an American English keyboard, and then enter the console command you want.
The console commands are not case-sensitive, but where we have played brackets with information in them, these should not be included.
As an example, fov (Amount) would need to be typed out as fov 90 in the console to adjust your field of view to 90.
Fallout 3 cheat codes: Console commands
Below are what we reckon to be the best and most useful console commands to use in Fallout 3:
- tgm – Gives you you god mode as well as unlimited ammo and carrying capacity
- tdm – Gives you god mode but no unlimited ammo and carrying capacity
- tfc – Turns free camera on or off (useful for taking screenshots)
- tm – Toggle menus and UI elements on and off
- tmm 1 – Have all map markers revealed on the map (using 0 will remove them)
- tcl – Enable or disable noclip
- coc (cell ID) – Teleport to a specific location. Cell IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki
- kill – Kills the NPC whose ID you have selected by clicking on them
- killall – Immediately kill every NPC in the vicinity (including friendly NPCs)
- tdetect – Turn on or off AI player detection
- tcai – Turn combat AI on or off
- pushactoraway (Actor ID) (Amount) – Cause an NPC to be pushed by a certain force and go into a ragdoll state
- fov (Amount) – Change your field of view. 75 is default
- sgtm (Amount) – Alters the global time speed. 1 is the default value
- resetquest (Quest ID) – Your current quest will be removed. Quest IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki
- movetoqt – Teleport to your current quest marker
- completequest (Quest ID) – Complete current quest
- caqs – Completes all quests without ending the game
- setstage (Quest ID) (Quest stage number) – Progress to a certain point in a given quest
- player.setweaponhealthperc (0-100) – Sets your equipped weapon health to a specific percentage
- player.additem (Item ID) (Amount) – Give yourself the desired number of any item. Item IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki
- player.removeitem (Item ID) (Amount) – Remove the desired number of any item from your inventory
- setownership (Item ID) – Change the ownership of any bed or container to you. Get the Item ID by clicking on the bed or container when in the console
- unlock (ID) – Unlock any terminal, safe or door. Click on what you want to unlock for the item ID to appear in the console command menu
- setpccanusepowerarmor 1 – Unlock the ability to wear Power Armour without having to go through the training
- player.showinventory – Shows the Item ID of every item in your inventory
- rewardkarma (Amount) – Add or subtract from your Karma by using positive or negative numbers
- player.setscale (Amount) – Adjusts player size. 1 is the default. Your size does not affect fall damage
- player.modav (Skill) (Amount) – Improve or detract your skill level - eg player.modav speech 50 (adds 50 to your Speech skill)
- player.advlevel – Go up a level but without any Experience Points
- player.rewardxp (Amount) – Receive a specified amount of XP
- player.setlevel (Amount) – Set your level
- showracemenu – Opens the race editor to change your race
- showbarbermenu – Opens the hair selection menu
- shownamemenu – Opens the name menu
- showplasticsurgeonmenu – Alter your appearance
- player.agerace (Value) – Change your character's age state. -1 is a child, 1 is an adult and 2 is an elderly person
- player.addperk (Perk ID) – Unlock a specific perk or trait. You can find them all listed on the Fallout Wiki
- player.removeperk (Perk ID) – Remove a specific perk or trait
- sexchange – Change your character's sex
- player.setspeedmult (Amount) – Change your movement speed by a multiplier. 100 is the default value
