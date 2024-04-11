Similar to the games, it follows a vault inhabitant who has to make their way across a post-apocalyptic US city after the detonation of a nuclear bomb.

Originally launched in 2018, Fallout 76 is an online action RPG that has players banded together to take on the wasteland's greatest threats.

It takes heavy inspiration from Fallout 4, the predominately single-player experience that was released three years earlier.

So, if you're looking for your Fallout fill on the heels of the new Amazon show, here's how to get your hands on the game before the free promotion expires.

How to get Fallout 76 free with Prime Gaming explained

Fallout 76. Bethesda

To redeem Fallout 76, you must be an Amazon Prime customer, with subscriptions starting from £8.99/$14.99 a month or £95/$139 per year.

Once purchased and logged into your Amazon account, head to the Prime Gaming webpage and locate Fallout 76.

From here, click the claim button to add it to your library. You will then be able to jump into the game on PC or Xbox.

What other Fallout games are free on Prime Gaming?

Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3. Bethesda

Alongside Fallout 76, Bethesda has made several other Fallout games free as part of the Prime Gaming initiative. This includes:

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

According to the Prime Gaming page, these titles will be available until 10th October 2024, so remember to add them to your collection before it's too late.

If you're unsure what games to play first, make sure to read Fallout games in order guide, which answers just that, as well as the timeline order of when each one is set.

Fallout 76 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

