As the last surviving member of Vault 111 following a nuclear explosion, players seek out their kidnapped son across the state of Boston in the year 2287.

After first being confirmed to be getting an upgrade by Bethesda in 2022, the developer went dark for a while - but with the Fallout TV show rolling out globally, fans think a release date might not be that far away.

Thankfully, we've been provided an update, and have an idea of not only when the Fallout 4 next-gen update will arrive but also what it will entail.

Bethesda has confirmed that the Fallout 4 next-gen update will be released sometime in 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The original announcement for the next-gen update was confirmed in October 2022, with a 2023 release window. It was subsequently delayed in December 2023.

"Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update," wrote the official Fallout X (formerly Twitter) account.

"We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024."

With this all in mind, we'd say there's a decent chance of the next-gen release date being announced at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest in June or potentially at Gamescom in August. Who knows, Bethesda may even hold it for the ninth anniversary in November if it doesn't coincide with either of those or the Amazon show.

Fallout. Bethesda

During the official announcement back in 2022, Bethesda confirmed a handful of details that fans can expect in the Fallout 4 next-gen update, such as a performance mode to attain a higher frame rate and a quality mode that will offer 4K capabilities.

On top of this, the developer revealed that numerous bug fixes will be implemented, alongside the arrival of Creation Club, which is the official mod support for Fallout 4.

Console-specific features like DualSense support for the PS5 will likely be added, too.

Hopefully, it will keep fans somewhat occupied in the long wait for Fallout 5, which is still expected to be a good few years away.

Fallout 4 is currently available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. The game can also be played via backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

