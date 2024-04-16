Fallout 4 power armour: Locations and how to repair explained
Stomp around the wasteland in style with a power armour suit.
If stomping around the wasteland feeling like a god is your thing, then obtaining a power armour suit is a surefire way to achieve that sensation.
It gives the player many bonuses, such as increased strength and the ability to negate any damage taken by falling from a great height.
The image of the armour’s bulky and sinister-looking helmet has become iconic, featured on the front cover of several Fallout games.
Seeing one brought to life in Amazon Prime’s live-action adaptation of Fallout was a superb moment for fans of the series, inevitably leaving players scouring the post-apocalyptic plains in search of an upgrade.
Read on to find out where you can find power armour in Fallout 4.
More like this
Fallout 4 power armour locations
There are tons of potential locations in which you can find a power armour suit in Fallout 4, with many variables influencing whether or not they will spawn, so here is a list of areas where they are guaranteed to appear, plus the model type:
- Atom Cats garage - T-60 minus a helmet. Found near the back of the garage. It is technically owned, so it must be either stolen or purchased from Rowdy.
- Glowing Sea cave - Raider. Located inside a tunnel.
- Mass Bay Medical Center - T-45 minus a helmet. Located inside the Radiology department.
- Museum of Freedom - T-45. On the roof next to a crashed Vertibird.
- Main deck of the Prydwen (aircraft carrier) - 3 T-60s with Knight liveries and a standard T-60.
- Vinyl pop factory on Mount Desert Island - T-51. In a power armour repair bay.
- Ambassador truck - T-51. Found in the truck on Mount Desert Island north of the National Park visitor's centre.
- Nuka World - T-51 and a Quantum X-01 power armour. The former is on display and the latter is inside the main exhibit.
- Robotics disposal ground - T-45 minus a helmet.
A full list of locations can also be found in Thomas Xplores's superbly detailed video on YouTube, which is below:
How to repair Fallout 4 power armour
To repair power armour in Fallout 4 you will need a power armour repair station.
These cannot be missed as they are big, yellow frames. They can be located randomly throughout the wastelands, but areas such as Sanctuary and Home Plate have them.
To fix your armour, you simply walk into the frame wearing it and then exit the suit.
A menu will help you identify which parts of it are most damaged with a health bar, and in exchange for certain materials such as steel, you will be able to repair it easily.
How to mod Fallout 4 power armour
To mod power armour in Fallout 4, you must follow a similar procedure to fixing it using a repair station.
Walking up to the frame, you must exit your suit and then you will have an option on screen to craft. Here, you will be able to improve the strength of certain parts of the armour, as well as paint it.
To do this, you will need a ton of junk and materials, so collecting scrap is important on your travels.
It is also essential to note that upgrading your Science, Blacksmith and Armourer perks will help you obtain the best mods for your power armour.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read more on Fallout:
- Fallout games in order - best place to start
- Best Fallout 4 mods - and how to use them
- Fallout 4 cheats - the full list
- When is Fallout 4 set? Timeline explained
- Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
- How to get Fallout 76 free - Prime Gaming deal
- Fallout: New Vegas cheats
- Fallout: New Vegas explained - how will TV address it?
- Fallout London release date - latest news
- Will there be a Fallout 3 Remastered? What we know
- Fallout 3 cheats
- Fallout 5 release date speculation
- Fallout 4 next-gen update - key details
- Fallout season 2 - will the TV show continue?
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.