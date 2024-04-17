If finishing off every little odd job the game has to offer is your thing, then read on for a full list of trophies and achievements in Fallout 4.

How many trophies/achievements does Fallout 4 have?

There are a total of 51 trophies (achievements if you are an Xbox or PC gamer) to collect in Fallout 4's base game, with a further 34 being available across its six downloadable content packs.

To break that down for PlayStation gamers, that equates to 34 bronze, 15 silver, one gold and one platinum trophy. On an Xbox, this is the equivalent of a whopping 1,600 Gamerscore points.

More like this

But how easy are they to achieve? Read on for the full list.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Fallout 4 achievements and trophies

In a game as varied as Fallout 4, it was inevitable that the trophy list would be equally diverse. To complete the entire list, you will be doing everything from killing creatures to reading magazines and hacking terminals.

As far as a list of achievements goes, Fallout 4's is actually very manageable. As with any game, working your way through this list requires time and effort as the majority of tasks involve completing missions and levelling up your character.

So, here is the full list of trophies/achievements available in Fallout 4.

Homerun! - Get a homerun - Bronze

Blind Betrayal - Complete the Blind Betrayal mission - Bronze

Reunions - Complete the Reunions mission - Bronze

Dangerous Minds - Complete the Dangerous Minds mission - Bronze

Commonwealth Citizen - Reach level 10 - Bronze

Born Survivor - Reach level five - Bronze

Hunter/Hunted - Complete the Hunter/Hunted mission - Bronze

They’re Not Dolls - Collect 10 Vault-Tec Bobbleheads - Bronze

Touchdown! - Get a touchdown - Bronze

War Never Changes - Enter the wasteland - Bronze

Animal Control - Kill 300 creatures - Bronze

Masshole - Kill 300 people - Bronze

Prankster’s Return - Placed a grenade or mine while pickpocketing - Bronze

Print’s Not Dead - Read 20 magazines - Bronze

The Molecular Level - Complete the Molecular Level mission - Bronze

Mechanical Menace - Complete the Mechanical Menace mission - Bronze

…The Harder They Fall - Kill 5 gian creatures - Bronze

Fix-Er-Upper - Build 100 workshop items - Bronze

Loveable - Reach maximum relationship level with a companion - Bronze

Never Go It Alone - Recruit five separate companions - Bronze

Institutionalised - Complete the Institutionalised mission - Bronze

Mankind-Redefined - Complete the Mankind-Redefined mission - Bronze

Powering Up - Complete the Powering Up mission - Bronze

Scavver - Gather 1000 resources used for crafting - Bronze

The First Step - Join the Minutemen - Bronze

Benevolent Leader - Reach maximum happiness in a large settlement - Bronze

Community Organiser - Ally with three settlements - Bronze

Sanctuary - Complete the Sanctuary mission - Bronze

Taking Independence - Complete the Taking Independence mission - Bronze

Underground Undercover - Complete the Underground Undercover mission - Bronze

Tradecraft - Join the Railroad - Bronze

Future Retro - Play a Holotape game - Bronze

Headhunting - Complete the Headhunting mission - Bronze

Unlikely Valentine - Complete the Unlikely Valentine mission - Bronze

Robot Hunter - Unlock 10 robot mods - Bronze

Home Sweet Home - Complete the Home Sweet Home mission - Bronze

The Grand Tour - Complete the Grand Tour mission - Bronze

Taken For A Ride - Complete the Taken for a Ride mission - Bronze

Eyes on the Prize - Redeem 100,000 tickets at the Nuka-Cade - Bronze

All Sugared Up - Defeat 40 Nuka-World creatures while under the effect of any Nuka-Mix flavour - Bronze

Hostile Takeover - Establish eight Raider camps in the Commonwealth - Bronze

Beverageer - Create 20 different flavours of Nuka-Cola - Bronze

Diebrarian - Collect every issue of Scav! Magazine - Bronze

Raiding for a Living - Complete 12 quests for any Nuka-World Raider gangs - Bronze

Vault Dweller - Equip Vault 88 suit and Pip-boy on a settler - Bronze

Better Living Underground - Unlock all build areas of Vault 88 - Bronze

Oversight - Become Overseer - Bronze

Restoring Order - Complete the Restoring Order mission - Bronze

Time Out - Assign a settler to a pillory - Bronze

Show Off - Display a weapon on a weapon rack, armour on an armour rack and power armour in a power armour display - Bronze

Mass Production - Produce 100 objects from your builders - Bronze

Push Back the Fog - Unlock three Far Harbour workshop locations - Bronze

The Most Toys - Build 10 robot mods - Bronze

Docile - Have five tamed creatures in a settlement - Bronze

Instigator - Start a spectated arena fight in a settlement - Bronze

Trapper - Build one of every cage type - Bronze

Far From Home - Complete the Far From Home mission - Bronze

Where You Belong - Complete the Where You Belong mission - Bronze

Just Add Saltwater - Cook one of the new Far Harbour recipes - Bronze

The Way Life Should Be - Complete The Way Life Should Be mission - Bronze

Cleansing the Land - Complete the Cleansing the Land mission - Bronze

When Freedom Calls - Complete the When Freedom Calls mission - Bronze

The Islander’s Almanac - Collect all issues of The Islander’s Almanac magazine - Bronze

Hooked - Defeat 30 Far Harbour sea creatures - Bronze

New England Vacationer - Discover 20 Far Harbour locations - Bronze

Semper Invicta - Join the Brotherhood of Steel - Bronze

The Nuclear Option - Complete the Nuclear Option mission - Silver

Old Guns - Complete the Old Guns mission - Silver

Nuclear Family - Complete the Nuclear Family mission - Silver

Power Play - Complete the Power Play mission - Silver

Rockets’ Red Glare - Complete the Rockets’ Red Glare mission - Silver

Gun-For-Hire - Complete 10 side quests - Silver

Mercenary - Complete 50 miscellaneous objectives - Silver

What’s Yours Is Mine - Pick 50 locks - silver

RobCo’s Worst Nightmare - Hack 50 terminals - Silver

Armed and Dangerous - Create 50 weapons mods - Silver

Wasteland DIY - Craft 100 items - Silver

Ranger Corps - Discover 100 locations - Silver

…They’re Action Figures - Collect 20 Vault-Tec bobbleheads - Silver

Unstoppable Wanderer - Reach level 25 - Silver

Legend of the Wastes - Reach level 50 - Silver

Close to Home - Complete the Close to Home mission - Silver

Ad Victoriam - Complete the Ad Victoriam mission - Silver

Prepare for the Future - Decide the fate of the Commonwealth - Gold

Platinum Trophy - Collect all other 50 trophies - Platinum

Read more on Fallout:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.