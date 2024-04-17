Fallout 4 achievements guide: Full list of trophies
Looking to conquer the wasteland? Read on for all of Fallout 4's achievements and trophies.
Fallout 4 has hundreds of hours to play through. There is a compelling main narrative, a host of side quests and a heap of bizarre characters to meet as you trawl through the remnants of civilisation.
For some of us, completing every mission and spending a bunch of time soaking up the game's rich world simply is not enough. You know who you are, trophy hunters.
If finishing off every little odd job the game has to offer is your thing, then read on for a full list of trophies and achievements in Fallout 4.
How many trophies/achievements does Fallout 4 have?
There are a total of 51 trophies (achievements if you are an Xbox or PC gamer) to collect in Fallout 4's base game, with a further 34 being available across its six downloadable content packs.
To break that down for PlayStation gamers, that equates to 34 bronze, 15 silver, one gold and one platinum trophy. On an Xbox, this is the equivalent of a whopping 1,600 Gamerscore points.
But how easy are they to achieve? Read on for the full list.
Full list of Fallout 4 achievements and trophies
In a game as varied as Fallout 4, it was inevitable that the trophy list would be equally diverse. To complete the entire list, you will be doing everything from killing creatures to reading magazines and hacking terminals.
As far as a list of achievements goes, Fallout 4's is actually very manageable. As with any game, working your way through this list requires time and effort as the majority of tasks involve completing missions and levelling up your character.
So, here is the full list of trophies/achievements available in Fallout 4.
Homerun! - Get a homerun - Bronze
Blind Betrayal - Complete the Blind Betrayal mission - Bronze
Reunions - Complete the Reunions mission - Bronze
Dangerous Minds - Complete the Dangerous Minds mission - Bronze
Commonwealth Citizen - Reach level 10 - Bronze
Born Survivor - Reach level five - Bronze
Hunter/Hunted - Complete the Hunter/Hunted mission - Bronze
They’re Not Dolls - Collect 10 Vault-Tec Bobbleheads - Bronze
Touchdown! - Get a touchdown - Bronze
War Never Changes - Enter the wasteland - Bronze
Animal Control - Kill 300 creatures - Bronze
Masshole - Kill 300 people - Bronze
Prankster’s Return - Placed a grenade or mine while pickpocketing - Bronze
Print’s Not Dead - Read 20 magazines - Bronze
The Molecular Level - Complete the Molecular Level mission - Bronze
Mechanical Menace - Complete the Mechanical Menace mission - Bronze
…The Harder They Fall - Kill 5 gian creatures - Bronze
Fix-Er-Upper - Build 100 workshop items - Bronze
Loveable - Reach maximum relationship level with a companion - Bronze
Never Go It Alone - Recruit five separate companions - Bronze
Institutionalised - Complete the Institutionalised mission - Bronze
Mankind-Redefined - Complete the Mankind-Redefined mission - Bronze
Powering Up - Complete the Powering Up mission - Bronze
Scavver - Gather 1000 resources used for crafting - Bronze
The First Step - Join the Minutemen - Bronze
Benevolent Leader - Reach maximum happiness in a large settlement - Bronze
Community Organiser - Ally with three settlements - Bronze
Sanctuary - Complete the Sanctuary mission - Bronze
Taking Independence - Complete the Taking Independence mission - Bronze
Underground Undercover - Complete the Underground Undercover mission - Bronze
Tradecraft - Join the Railroad - Bronze
Future Retro - Play a Holotape game - Bronze
Headhunting - Complete the Headhunting mission - Bronze
Unlikely Valentine - Complete the Unlikely Valentine mission - Bronze
Robot Hunter - Unlock 10 robot mods - Bronze
Home Sweet Home - Complete the Home Sweet Home mission - Bronze
The Grand Tour - Complete the Grand Tour mission - Bronze
Taken For A Ride - Complete the Taken for a Ride mission - Bronze
Eyes on the Prize - Redeem 100,000 tickets at the Nuka-Cade - Bronze
All Sugared Up - Defeat 40 Nuka-World creatures while under the effect of any Nuka-Mix flavour - Bronze
Hostile Takeover - Establish eight Raider camps in the Commonwealth - Bronze
Beverageer - Create 20 different flavours of Nuka-Cola - Bronze
Diebrarian - Collect every issue of Scav! Magazine - Bronze
Raiding for a Living - Complete 12 quests for any Nuka-World Raider gangs - Bronze
Vault Dweller - Equip Vault 88 suit and Pip-boy on a settler - Bronze
Better Living Underground - Unlock all build areas of Vault 88 - Bronze
Oversight - Become Overseer - Bronze
Restoring Order - Complete the Restoring Order mission - Bronze
Time Out - Assign a settler to a pillory - Bronze
Show Off - Display a weapon on a weapon rack, armour on an armour rack and power armour in a power armour display - Bronze
Mass Production - Produce 100 objects from your builders - Bronze
Push Back the Fog - Unlock three Far Harbour workshop locations - Bronze
The Most Toys - Build 10 robot mods - Bronze
Docile - Have five tamed creatures in a settlement - Bronze
Instigator - Start a spectated arena fight in a settlement - Bronze
Trapper - Build one of every cage type - Bronze
Far From Home - Complete the Far From Home mission - Bronze
Where You Belong - Complete the Where You Belong mission - Bronze
Just Add Saltwater - Cook one of the new Far Harbour recipes - Bronze
The Way Life Should Be - Complete The Way Life Should Be mission - Bronze
Cleansing the Land - Complete the Cleansing the Land mission - Bronze
When Freedom Calls - Complete the When Freedom Calls mission - Bronze
The Islander’s Almanac - Collect all issues of The Islander’s Almanac magazine - Bronze
Hooked - Defeat 30 Far Harbour sea creatures - Bronze
New England Vacationer - Discover 20 Far Harbour locations - Bronze
Semper Invicta - Join the Brotherhood of Steel - Bronze
The Nuclear Option - Complete the Nuclear Option mission - Silver
Old Guns - Complete the Old Guns mission - Silver
Nuclear Family - Complete the Nuclear Family mission - Silver
Power Play - Complete the Power Play mission - Silver
Rockets’ Red Glare - Complete the Rockets’ Red Glare mission - Silver
Gun-For-Hire - Complete 10 side quests - Silver
Mercenary - Complete 50 miscellaneous objectives - Silver
What’s Yours Is Mine - Pick 50 locks - silver
RobCo’s Worst Nightmare - Hack 50 terminals - Silver
Armed and Dangerous - Create 50 weapons mods - Silver
Wasteland DIY - Craft 100 items - Silver
Ranger Corps - Discover 100 locations - Silver
…They’re Action Figures - Collect 20 Vault-Tec bobbleheads - Silver
Unstoppable Wanderer - Reach level 25 - Silver
Legend of the Wastes - Reach level 50 - Silver
Close to Home - Complete the Close to Home mission - Silver
Ad Victoriam - Complete the Ad Victoriam mission - Silver
Prepare for the Future - Decide the fate of the Commonwealth - Gold
Platinum Trophy - Collect all other 50 trophies - Platinum
