Now, with the Fallout TV show for Amazon Prime Video making waves around the globe, conversations surrounding the next video game entry have sprung up once again.

So, what is Fallout 5? While details are sparse, there is still plenty to speculate about - and even a few comments from Bethesda itself regarding the game's development. Here's everything we know so far.

Fallout 76. Bethesda Game Studios

No official release date for Fallout 5 has been confirmed by Bethesda at the time of writing - however, we wouldn't expect to see the game until the 2030s. Yes, it's really going to be that long of a wait.

The reason for this is that the last major project from the studio, Starfield, launched in 2023, with active development beginning after the release of Fallout 4 in 2015. That's eight years.

The only difference is that Starfield was an original IP, whereas Fallout is not. The same can be said for The Elder Scrolls 6, which was confirmed as the studio's next project before Fallout 5.

"Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while.

"We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well," Bethesda game director Todd Howard told IGN in June 2022.

With that, we'd expect at least five to six years before The Elder Scrolls 6 releases (say 2028), and then a similar duration for Fallout 5.

This would then be around 2033 to 2034. This is purely speculation, but it's unlikely to arrive any sooner - and due to longer development cycles, it could be even further away than that.

Can I pre-order Fallout 5?

There is no current way to pre-order Fallout 5, with details for the game still extremely limited.

Once Bethesda uploads the first trailer and gets close to confirming a release date, pre-orders should follow shortly online.

We'd expect the game to have an RRP of £69.99/$69.99 or whatever the standard is for major releases at the time of its release.

Which consoles and platforms could play Fallout 5?

Fallout 4. Bethesda Game Studios

We'd expect Fallout 5 to be available on Xbox and PC platforms.

While nothing official has been confirmed by Bethesda Game Studios at the time of writing, it's fair to assume it will be exclusive to Xbox on console, with the studio now owned by Microsoft.

On top of this, Starfield – the last major release from Bethesda – is exclusive to Xbox, with The Elder Scrolls 6 expected to be the same. After all, you don't spend $7.5 billion for nothing.

With the game so far away, it's unlikely to be available for Xbox Series S/X, and has a higher chance of releasing on a future next-gen console.

Fallout 5 gameplay and story news

Fallout 4. Bethesda Game Studios

While no gameplay or story details have yet to be revealed by Bethesda, Todd Howard confirmed that the studio had some details locked down as part of a one-page document outlining the game.

"Fallout's really part of our DNA here. We've worked with other [developers] from time to time – I can't say what's gonna happen. You know, we have a one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do," he told IGN in June 2021.

This also seemingly confirmed that the Bethesda Game Studios will handle the development of Fallout 5, after dismissing the idea of letting another developer take over – like Obsidian Entertainment did for Fallout: New Vegas.

Is there a Fallout 5 trailer?

No, a Fallout 5 trailer has yet to be unveiled. With The Elder Scrolls 6 the next project from Bethesda, don't expect a Fallout 5 trailer for quite some time.

For the time being, the Amazon Fallout TV show will have to suffice.

