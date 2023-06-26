Announced way back when in 2018, the jury is still out over many of the game's details, but clues can be found from recent developments happening in the wider gaming world. We’ll be analysing these to try and get to the bottom of the mystery that is TES 6.

It’s certainly coming, and our excitement grows with each passing day, but with Starfield to come first, we may be waiting a while yet. That won’t stop us from speculating over Elder Scrolls 6 release date and from going over any of the latest news we can find.

One such instance is from the Microsoft vs FTC trial, as part of Sony’s objections to the Activision Blizzard acquisition forced Microsoft to reveal some interesting morsels regarding TES 6 and the next-gen consoles that it may be launching on. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6, with release date speculation, pre-order, gameplay, story details and trailers.

Phil Spencer told the panel at the ongoing FTC vs Microsoft trial “as I said, with Elder Scrolls VI, it's so far out… we're talking about a game that's like five-plus years away," which would put 2028 at the minimum. We’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest The Elder Scrolls 6 may be released in Autumn 2028.

Our thinking is that Starfield will have a number of DLCs planned on top of the already-announced Shattered Space, which will take up resources time before TES 6 development begins in earnest.

Another reason is that during the FTC trial, Phil Spencer reckoned that the next-gen consoles will potentially appear sometime in 2028, and it would be a huge win for Microsoft if they could get The Elder Scrolls 6 as a launch title to pinch some market share from PlayStation.

Can I pre-order The Elder Scrolls 6?

You cannot pre-order the Elder Scrolls 6 and most likely won’t be able to for a good few years.

However, if you desperately need to scratch that open-world fantasy itch, fantasy RPG Avowed from Obsidian will be coming out soon, so that may well be worth checking out.

Of course, there is The Elder Scrolls Online if nothing but Tamriel will suffice, which is getting a new expansion pack soon. Now could be a great time to jump in and see what else is out there beyond Skyrim, Morrowind and Cyrodiil.

There are plenty of games coming out in 2023, so at least we won't be bored until then!

Which consoles can play The Elder Scrolls 6?

Given the current situation between Sony and Microsoft, we think it’s pretty safe to say that The Elder Scrolls 6 will only be coming to Xbox and PC.

What Xbox console that may be, we currently don't know. It may well be a cross-gen game, or it may be exclusive to the next Xbox.

Not all hope is lost for those on the Sony side, as Microsoft may promise to release The Elder Scrolls 6 on PlayStation to avoid the Federal Trade Commission from blocking their acquisition of Activision Blizzard, though Phil Spencer said that the prospect of a PlayStation release was still “undecided”.

The Elder Scrolls 6 gameplay & story details

There’s literally nothing out there at the moment about where or what we can expect to get up to in TES 6, but we can look to the past to see what the future holds.

Previous TES games have seen us trounce around Hammerfell, High Rock, Morrowind, Cyrodiil and Skyrim, which only leaves a few regions left if they aren’t revisiting any old pastures.

One such place would be Elseweyr, home to the Khajiit, with deserts to the north and jungles to the south - with a peninsula reaching out into the Topal Sea.

Another is Valenwood where the Wood Elves known as the Bosmer hail from. Valenwood has mangrove swamps and sub-tropical rainforests along its coastline, with more temperate rainforests like one might see in the Pacific Northwest of America further inland.

Lastly, there is the Black Marsh, where the reptilian Argonians and sentient trees known as The Hist call home. As you may have guessed, the Black Marsh is very swampy and humid. The southern portion of the region features many islands separated by numerous rivers.

It’s worth noting that the trailer doesn’t feature any of the landscapes of these regions, but seeing as it came out so long ago, it’s not entirely possible that it’s no longer relevant. The closest to any of them would be perhaps a region set between the north and south of Elseweyr, where the desert meets the rainforest.

Is there an Elder Scrolls 6 trailer?

Yes, it came on the 11th of June 2018.

We fly through some misty valleys with the studio’s logo appearing before the camera flies past the mountain, revealing a wide region by the sea, with a settlement atop of cliffside overlooking a depression.

This is all punctuated by a very energetic orchestral arrangement of the main theme, which we wish there was a full version of to keep the hype alive. Perhaps in another five years we will finally see another trailer.

