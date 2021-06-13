Starfield release date: E3 2021 trailer confirms when Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is coming

Now that Bethesda is officially a part of the Xbox family, the lid is slowly starting to lift on Starfield, the sci-fi RPG that Bethesda has had in the pipeline for quite some years now.

Advertisement

During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 event, fans finally got a good look at Starfield, a game that is set hundreds of years in the future, which promises to explore themes of hope and discovery. The game seems to revolve around an organisation called Constellation, which looks to be a spacefaring force of some sort.

Fresh from Xbox and Bethesda’s slot in the E3 2021 schedule, we’ve compiled all the latest information on Starfield below – including the brand new trailer and the confirmed release date.

When is the Starfield release date?

Starfield has a confirmed release date of 11th November 2022, so this will be a holiday season treat at the end of next year. We can definitely see ourselves sinking a lot of hours into this game during the Christmas break, although that does feel a long way away!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Starfield an Xbox exclusive?

Yes. Starfield is confirmed to be an Xbox-exclusive release, which means it will launch in the places where Xbox Game Pass is available. That means Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as Microsoft Windows PC.

The Xbox blog says that Starfield is dedicated to “Harnessing the power of next-gen technology”, which makes it sound very unlikely that a release on the older Xbox One consoles will happen.

What’s the Starfield story about?

For quite some time, we knew very little about Starfield. It’s a Bethesda single-player RPG set in space – and that was just about everything we knew, until very recently.

Thanks to the latest Starfield trailer, we now know that players will join an organisation called Constellation in the game, which sounds like it could be a Starfleet-like space force. Exactly what you’ll do after joining remains to be seen, but it looks like a lot of exploration and discovery will be happening.

The aforementioned Xbox blog mentions that players will be able to “create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom” in the game.

Is there a trailer for Starfield?

The special Starfield trailer shown at E3 2021 has now been shared on Bethesda’s social media accounts, and you can watch it below to see some stunning graphics of spaceships, planets and people. Enjoy!

Starfield will take you to the first all-new universe from @BethesdaStudios in 25 years, launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 11.11.22.#XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/yNitB1XxLx — Bethesda (@bethesda) June 13, 2021

There was one brief Starfield trailer before that one, too. Check it out below and look out for the hidden word “Constellation” about sixteen seconds in:

As we near the Starfield release date of 11th November 2022, we’ll be sure to update this page and keep bringing you all the latest Starfield news.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.