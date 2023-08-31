Wondering what to do first in Starfield? We'd recommend hanging out on New Atlantis for a bit to learn the ropes, picking up a few side missions and getting to grips with all the controls.

You'll probably start getting itchy feet after an hour or two, at which point we'd recommend picking any random off-world mission and just throwing yourself into it.

The Vanguard storyline that you pick up at MAST on New Atlantis is quite a good first thing to do.

And don't forget to loop back around to the main story missions at some point, which you can find in a separate tab of your mission menu at any time.

Check out the video above and the article below for our essential Starfield tips to help you get started!

Starfield tips: 5 essential ideas to help you get started

1. Choose carefully at the start of the game

A screenshot of our custom character in Starfield, with all the details of the Industrialist background. Bethesda

Once you've installed the game, you'll probably want to rush in and start loads of exciting adventures. But we'd encourage you to take your time and actually read every single different option on the character creation menu.

This is your first chance to really put your stamp on your character. We chose to have an Industrialist background because that was the one that came with perks that would allow us to persuade better in conversations (and, in a lot of cases, avoid combat altogether).

But if you're the kind of person that loves combat, or any other particular part of what Starfield is offering, look for a background and traits that will kind of beef you up in those ways.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

2. Share the load

This game is probably the worst in recent memory in terms of your character being a bit of a weakling at the start and not being able to carry loads of stuff.

You will get overburdened fairly quickly if you go around and pick up every single item that you can off of every enemy and every shelf.

It's worth noting that your ship has a storage compartment that you can leave a bunch of stuff in, and so do each of your companion characters, including the robot and the human companion that you pick up really early in the game.

If you are getting overburdened, that will make it harder for you to run around and do things. So palm off a load of stuff to your companions, or drop or sell a load of stuff if you manage to max out every single person around you with all your junk.

More like this

3. Don't get too attached to one planet

If you grew up with games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect, part of you might want to visit one planet at a time, play it to death, complete it and reach whatever is the the end beat of the narrative on that planet.

We'd recommend not doing that in Starfield!

This is a game with a whole galaxy of different stuff, and stories can intertwine across that galaxy. Stories can take you from one planet to another planet. And you may regret it if you stick on one planet for too long, because you'll realise, 'Oh, actually, I've got a load of missions now that I could have gone off and done on other planets, and now they're piling up.'

You might feel a bit stuck in the mud with too many options on your to-do list.

Key art for Starfield. Bethesda

4. Smell the roses

What we basically mean here is, take the time to look around. Follow your nose, go to different places. You might find yourself approaching a planet and you'll get a distress call from someone. It will almost always be something that's worth doing. Sometimes it's a bit of a trap.

So, yeah, don't be afraid to follow your nose. Smell the roses. Look around. Go talk to random people. Go do random things. If someone tells you, 'Oh, I know some guy over there, he was talking about something,' just follow up on it.

Take the time to look around, and you'll be rewarded with interesting bits of stories. A wider variety of different topics and experiences will come up if you do this, more so than if you did stay on one planet and just bash through every mission that the locals throw at you.

5. Follow your heart

Don't be too worried about what's the right thing to do or the wrong thing to do. The game does have different dialogue choices at pretty much every juncture. There's normally a serious one, an angry one and a funny one, and you should just pick whichever one you want.

Don't worry about trying to build a 'good' character or an 'evil' character or what have you. It's not like Knights of the Old Republic, where you can have a light side or a dark side character - so have fun with it! Don't force yourself to stick in one lane.

As much as your companions will remember the stuff that you've said and they might make a little snide remark afterwards, most of the time, that shouldn't concern you. Unless it's a big, obvious, massive story choice, just feel free to do what you want and follow your heart. Follow what you think will be fun.

Read more

If you're approaching the game like, 'Oh, I'm playing as a nice person, I'm going to pick the nice conversation choice every time,' that's fine, but you will miss out on a lot of the comedy if you don't every now and then throw in a joke answer.

Or if you think a character is a bit of a rude person and they're asking you for something, argue back with them a bit. You'll be surprised, sometimes you can actually argue your way out of having to do something for someone if you actually call them on the rubbish that they're spouting.

So those are our top tips for Starfield! Choose carefully at the start, share the load in terms of carrying junk, don't get too attached to one planet (or one way of playing), and take the time to follow your nose and smell the roses. You won't regret it!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.