Either way, it will be up to players to choose how they want to engage with each one.

Also, if you are looking at getting a jump-start on your space adventures, Starfield Early Access is the way to go. This kicks off on 1st September 2023, so you can be off joining a faction in no time.

Whatever you decide, it's useful to know just how many factions are actually out there and what every faction represents. So we've rounded up all the latest details about Starfield factions below.

What do we know about Starfield factions?

A poster for Starfield.

Starfield is set among the Settled Systems and picks up 20 years after the Colony War, a conflict between two factions: the United Colonies and Freestar Collective.

Every faction is now split across the galaxy and enjoying an "uneasy peace", with the player now part of a group of space explorers called Constellation.

At the time of writing, four Starfield factions have been unveiled: United Colonies, Freestar Collective, House Va'ruun and Crimson Fleet.

We also suspect there might be a faction in the Red Mile on Porrima, though nothing has yet to be confirmed - so we're leaving that one off for the time being.

Every faction has a different set of goals and objectives that can be completed. Lots of them are optional while some will be a requirement to beat the main story. Let's break down each faction.

United Colonies

The city of New Atlantis on the planet of Jemison in Alpha Centauri in Starfield.

The United Colonies is one of two interstellar governments found within the Settled Systems and is considered one of the most powerful forces in Starfield.

The capital is located within the city of New Atlantis on the planet of Jemison in Alpha Centauri. The group controls a military branch known as the Vanguard made up of civilians that have pledged to defend the United Colonies.

It was established three years after humans first arrived in this star system in 2159.

Freestar Collective

Freestar Collective on Akila in Starfield. Bethesda Game Studios

The other interstellar government found in Starfield is the Freestar Collective, a libertarian confederation found within the Cheyenne System on the planet Akila.

It's notably poorer in wealth than the United Colonies, with the capital Akila City run down in parts and more familiar to that of the Wild West. For instance, The Stoneroot Inn takes the design of a Western Saloon.

The Freestar Collective was founded by Soloman Coe in 2189.

Crimson Fleet

Crimson Fleet in Starfield. Bethesda Game Studios

The Crimson Fleet is made up of a number of pirate captains spread out among the star systems. That said, it does have a headquarters of its own in The Key, a space station previously owned by the United Colonies found in the Kryx System.

House Va'ruun

A lot of mystery surrounds House Va'Rruun, the cult that fiercely worships the Great Serpent, a deity that is intent on devouring the universe. Everything we know so far suggests they are a hostile group not to be trifled with. Winning them over won't be easy.

