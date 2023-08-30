How long is Starfield, though? That's one of the biggest questions being banded around the web right now, with many people clearing their diaries, cancelling any upcoming plans and preparing to avoid all sunlight for the next few weeks (or possible months) to get as many hours as they can in.

If it's anything like Fallout or Skyrim, there's definitely going to be plenty to do.

So, what about Starfield? With the game set to launch globally on 6th September 2023 exclusively across Xbox Series X/S and PC (sorry, PlayStation players), we've rounded up the details as well as the latest developer comments to best estimate how long Starfield will take to complete, including the main story.

How many hours is the main story in Starfield?

A city in Starfield.

Beating Starfield's main quest will take approximately 30 to 40 hours, according to the game's director Todd Howard.

"This one’s ending up a little bit longer [than our previous games] and we may tune that some still," Howard told IGN. "It’s more quests, so it might be 20 per cent more than our previous ones."

This isn't far away from the length needed to beat the likes of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, both of which took around 34 hours to complete.

Of course, mainlining the story is not the optimal way to experience the game. Instead, players are encouraged to explore various side quests, interact with other factions and generally traverse the stars. Your own play style will also factor into all of this.

More like this

Additionally, Bethesda's head of global publishing Pete Hines discussed his play through and how "this game doesn't really even get going until you finish the main quest", so take that for what is.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much extra content will be in Starfield?

Starfield. Bethesa Game Studios

As Bethesda games are known for their dozens upon dozens of hours of gameplay, working out how much extra content there is in Starfield will be up for debate for quite some time.

Looking at the studio's past releases, Fallout 4 offers upwards of 150 hours while The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim easily amounts to more than 200 hours if you want to earn that sweet 100 per cent completion rate.

Speaking with IGN at Gamescom 2023, Hines shared some further details: "I'm at 150 [to] 160 hours on my current play through and I haven't even come close. There is so much stuff that I have intentionally not done."

With this, it's easy to assume that Starfield will offer more than 200 hours' worth of content. Most notably, Starfield will feature over 1,000 planets across more than 100 star systems.

Looking to pick up Starfield? The game is available on Xbox Series X/S at Amazon at an RRP of £69.99 for the standard version and £99.99 for the Premium Edition – which gives you early access starting on 1st September 2023.

PC players can pick up Starfield even cheaper at an RRP of £59.99 at Amazon, too. Additionally, there's the Starfield Constellation Edition for £249.99, though that's hard to come by now.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.