While the excitement of jumping into a brand new game on day one is hard to beat, it does mean that there is a higher probability of bugs being prevalent.

We've already seen a couple making waves across social media, including one that prevents people from getting into the game at all. Yikes!

No need to fret, though. As our Starfield review is now live, we have the experience and know-how to help overcome any issues.

We've also picked up lots of tips from across the web so that you get the best performance and, most importantly, get the maximum enjoyment from your experience.

Potential fixes for Starfield performance issues

You're too early

One early issue regarding Starfield early access (that is slowly starting to dissipate) revolves around the start-up screen for Starfield. When initialising the game, a pop-up screen will appear with the below message:

"You're too early. We know you really want to get started but you'll have to wait a bit longer. Check Microsoft Store for the launch date."

Now that Starfield early access has launched globally, as long as you have one of the upgraded versions of the game, you should be able to jump in.

If not, test your internet connection or try reinstalling the game and, fingers crossed, you should be in.

Players are also reporting that being persistent with the launch screen will eventually break through.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Restart the game

It might seem simple, but by rebooting the game, it gives the system a chance to clear its memory and reset its software.

This can clear out any potential bugs that have infiltrated gameplay – such as any terrifying pop-ins regarding NPCs – at that moment in time. Just remember to save.

We expect Bethesda to be rolling out patches for Bethesda on a pretty regular basis.

The first day one patch is now live across both Xbox Series X/S and PC, with improvements for general gameplay and various bugs included. Make sure to install this before playing or quitting the game altogether to get the latest patch downloaded.

Load up an earlier save

We get it. There's nothing worse than losing progress in a video game. All that time spent for nothing. Ah, the frustration.

In some cases, however, it can save a lot of aggravation by just reverting back to a prior save. That's why it's always recommended to save regularly so you only lose a few minute's worth of progress instead of a few hours.

More like this

We've also got some handy guides on how long Starfield is and how many Starfield missions there are, as well as the recommended Starfield PC requirements to take advantage of the epic space RPG.

There's still time to pre-order, too, with the game available at Amazon for an RRP of £69.99.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.