Everything from your body to your background to your Biometric ID can be customised. That's a lot to break down. And a lot of time that can easily get lost designing your character.

To help make this a little bit simpler, we've interrogated all of Starfield's character customisation options, including the main differences and how this can affect gameplay.

If you do fancy a bit more time to get your character customisation in order, it might be worth jumping in ASAP via Starfield early access. Anyone who does can start playing from 1st September 2023. Now then, onto the question at hand.

Starfield character customisation explained

One of the earliest decisions in Starfield surrounds your character's customisation. Should I have short hair? Should I have long hair? How about a purple beard? These are the choices that are thrust upon you in the opening hour.

There are five character customisation options: Biometric ID, Body, Face, Background and Traits.

The good news is that Starfield doesn't force you to stick with your character design for the entirety of the game, if you don't want to.

There are several Enhance stores located across the Settled Systems, with one even found on New Atlantis on Jemison - near to where you first land.

It costs 500 credits and lets you redo your appearance altogether, except for your Background and Traits. Those two directly impact gameplay and cannot be changed once selected at the start.

Biometric ID

Starfield character customisation: Biometric ID. Bethesda

Biometric ID is the first option presented in Starfield. This is essentially the character's template, with 40 preset options to pick from, hopefully giving you an idea of where to begin.

"You start your character journey as though you're cycling through employee records," said Bethesda lead animator Rick Vicens as part of the Starfield Direct.

That's the best way to think of it, with the rest of the options used to add originality to your character.

Body

Starfield character customisation: Body. Bethesda

The second character customisation is Body. This is split into four sections: Body Shape, Body Type, Walk Style and Skin Tone. There are upwards of 100 different options to choose from, with Muscular, Thin and Heavy represented as the three main key traits.

Face

Starfield character customisation: Face. Bethesda

The Face setting has over 30 individual options to choose from. This is the final section that determines your Starfield character's appearance. See below for the full list:

Skin Tone

Head Shapes

Hair

Hair Colour

Facial Hair

Facial Hair Colour

Eyes

Eye Colour

Teeth

Jaw

Chin

Neck

Nose

Ears

Cheeks

Mouth

Jewellery

Jewellery Colour

Dermaesthetic

Background

Starfield character customisation: Background. Bethesda

Background is a little different, with three separate skills assigned depending on which one you pick.

For instance, the Cyber Runner has Stealth, Security and Theft, whereas the Long Hauler has Weight Lifting, Piloting and Ballistic Weapon Systems.

It's only a starting point, as every skill can be unlocked in Starfield regardless of which background you choose, but it does give some more personalised conversations with NPCs. The full list of background choices is as below:

Beast Hunter

Bouncer

Bounty Hunter

Chef

Combat Medic

Cyber Runner

Cyberneticist

Diplomat

Explorer

Gangster

Homesteader

Industrialist

Long Hauler

Pilgrim

Professor

Ronin

Traits

Starfield character customisation: Alien DNA. Bethesda

The final customisation option is Traits, granting you two passive effects: one positive and one negative.

Three different Traits can be selected, or none at all; they're completely optional. It can help bring up additional dialogue options, influencing the story in small ways. See below for the full list of Traits:

Alien DNA

Dream Home

Empath

Extrovert

Freestar Collective Settler

Hero Worshipped

Introvert

Kid Stuff

Neon Street Rat

Raised Enlightened

Raised Universal

Serpent’s Embrace

Spaced

Taskmaster

Terra Firma

United Colonies Native

Unwanted Hero

Wanted

What are the best Traits in Starfield?

Starfield. Bethesda

The best traits in Starfield are up for debate, but we were a big fan of Alien DNA, which grants increased health and oxygen. While it does mean that healing items and food aren't as effective, it helps give us a leg up going into combat situations and general sprinting.

Empath is another useful Trait, as it provides a temporary increase when in combat and if you perform an act that your companion likes. Again, the same negative effect can happen if you do something that will upset them - but for the most part, this gave an added boost in more tough situations.

From a story perspective, Kid Stuff is an interesting one, as it gives you parents. These can be visited at their home any time, but you'll have to help them out by sending 2% of your credits home every week. Surely Mum and Dad are worth it though, right?

Finally, the Hero Worshipped is an obvious fun choice, as it brings about Bethesda's infamous NPC, the Adoring Fan. By picking this, the Adoring Fan will be available to recruit as a crew member, often providing gifts to show his admiration. But be warned: he's quite annoying.

