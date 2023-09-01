We have plenty more Starfield tips and tricks for you to check out, including how to get early access and how to carry more and not be overburdened.

Starfield FOV: How to switch between first-person and third-person view

To change between first and third-person on Xbox (or when using an Xbox controller on PC), all you need to do is press the View (Xbox) button and you can cycle between the two modes depending on your preference.

On PC, all you need to do is press the Mouse 3 (scroll wheel) button to change to your preferred perspective. This is what the keybinding is by default, and you can, of course, remap this if you want to use the middle button for something you want quick access to.

Both modes play very nicely, but first-person feels a bit more intuitive for combat and seeing details up close - but your mileage may vary.

How to change first-person FOV in Starfield on PC

Curiously, Bethesda didn't include an FOV slider for PC users, meaning that without some notepad trickery, you are stuck to the default FOV - which you may find too narrow.

Mercifully, Reddit user clu_sauce has shown us mere mortals the way, explaining just how to do it on a Reddit post.

To adjust your FOV in Starfield on PC, follow these steps.

Go to Documents/Mygames/Starfield and create a Text File called 'StarfieldCustom.ini'

Then type out [Camera]

fFPWorldFOV=100.0000

fTPWorldFOV=100.0000

Save the file and load up Starfield and your FOV will be automatically changed.

You can change the 100.0000 value to whatever you would like, with fFPWorldFOV controlling your first-person FOV and fTPWorldFOV controlling your third-person FOV.

It’s worth noting that increasing your FOV will make the game more demanding to run as more of the world will be rendered, so make sure your rig has headroom above Starfield’s minimum and recommended specs.

Your achievements won’t be affected by this either, as the game doesn’t register it as any sort of cheat.

Funnily enough, this has been the same trick to adjust your FOV since Oblivion, as the games are both on essentially the same engine - but with Starfield having a much more updated build.

Hopefully, in due course, Bethesda will introduce official means to adjust your FOV.

